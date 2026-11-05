Scott O'Neil Pocketed $13.6 Million While LIV Golf Collapsed and Stiffed 27 Players

Golf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

LIV Golf is officially done, folks. An investment firm yanked its $300 million offer, forcing the league to start liquidating assets this coming Monday. LIV attorney Matthew Williams confirmed it in New Jersey Bankruptcy Court, which, let’s be real, feels like the inevitable end after the Saudi Public Investment Fund decided they were done burning through over $5 billion back in April.

A $5 Billion Hole and a CEO’s Hefty Payout

This whole LIV saga always felt like it was playing with house money, and now we know for sure it was. The PIF, who created this whole thing with Greg Norman, pulled the plug seven months ago, tired of bankrolling a business that gave nothing back. Turns out, lighting $5 billion on fire will do that. Meanwhile, CEO Scott O’Neil, who supposedly kept making these “outrageous claims and promises” as the ship sank, managed to secure himself a sweet deal. He took home over $13.6 million in payroll, bonuses, benefits, retention payments, and expense reimbursements between September 2025 and August 2026. Yeah, you read that right. While the league spiraled into bankruptcy, filed on September 8th, O’Neil was taken care of.

The numbers are just brutal. LIV indicated it had between $100 million and $500 million in assets, but its liabilities? A staggering $500 million to $1 billion. Contractors and vendors are out over $4 million for work this year, with Fresh Tape Media, who did their preseason media days, being on that list. And get this: 27 players were stiffed out of a combined $64.2 million. That’s a lot of green LIV wasn’t delivering on.

Marquee Names Bailed as O’Neil Kept Up the Charade

It’s no shocker that players started ditching this sinking ship. Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed kicked off the trend early this year, and soon enough, other marquee names like Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, and Tyrrell Hatton were out. They jumped ship from a future that screamed uncertainty. Even Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, and Dustin Johnson were among 19 players whose contracts got rejected during the bankruptcy and restructuring. DeChambeau, bless his heart, seemed to be the last holdout, saying on a podcast in early October that he believed LIV 2.0 could make “full financial sense” and hoped it would “last forever.” Talk about wishful thinking.

O’Neil, though, kept spinning. After the PIF stopped funding, he actually said LIV would “do what we do best: putting on the most compelling show in sports.” A month ago, he was still talking about building “something distinctive” and delivering on “major milestones,” all while LIV and BC Partners were scrambling to sign just 30 to 40 players for next season, barely getting 30 committed. What a show.

So, the wild ride that was LIV Golf is officially over. This was a league whose whole plan was to lure deep-pocketed investors for its team golf format, hoping for a big TV contract. The objective was clear, but the business model, as it turns out, was flawed from the start. What a mess. Good riddance, honestly.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.