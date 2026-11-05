The Mariners' Offense Was 29th in Batting Average, And Teruaki Sato Is The Jolt We've Been Waiting For

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The news dropped like a bomb for MLB teams: Japanese third baseman Teruaki Sato, fresh off winning the 2025 Central League MVP, has officially been posted for signing. This isn’t just another name floating around the league, Seattle. This is a 27-year-old with potent power from the left side, a guy who has also played a ton of right field, and the exact kind of franchise building block we need to inject some life back into T-Mobile Park.

MVP Power Is Coming To MLB

Listen, this dude is the real deal. Sato isn’t just some prospect; he’s a proven talent. He took home the 2025 Central League Most Valuable Player Award, and if you look at his numbers, you’ll see exactly why. Over the last two seasons alone, 2025 and 2026, Sato averaged an insane 39.5 home runs and 104 RBIs per year for the Hanshin Tigers. Last season, he put up a ridiculous .306/.383/.609 slash line, with every single one of those percentages being career highs. He’s got power to all fields and absolutely crushes pitches in the upper half of the strike zone. Think about that kind of bat coming to the Emerald City. He even put up a .300/.417/.600 slash line with three doubles for Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. This is a game-changer we’re talking about, a shot in the arm for any club that lands him.

Our Offense Is Crying Out For This

We all remember the sting. One win away from our first-ever American League pennant, and then what? We win just 76 games. Seventy-six! Our offense was a struggle, ranking 29th in MLB in batting average. That’s just unacceptable for a team with our aspirations. Sato isn’t just a boost; he’s *the* boost. We picked up Brendan Donovan last season for third base, a 2025 All-Star and a 2022 Gold Glover. But injuries limited him to just 38 games, dealing with groin and head issues. Donovan is versatile, playing second base, left field, and right field, which is great. He could absolutely be our first infielder off the bench, jumping in at second for Cole Young or at third if Sato needs a day or is struggling. He could even take over in left field if we don’t retain Randy Arozarena. But a healthy, every-day Sato at third base, bringing that MVP-level power? That’s what pushes us from 76 wins back into serious contention.

Other Teams Are Circling, But We’ve Got The Edge

Yeah, other teams are looking at Sato, too. The Phillies, for example, are eyeing him big time. Their infielders like Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa, and Luis Arráez are all free agents, leaving a clear path for Sato to open 2027 at the hot corner. Trea Turner had a rough year, J.T. Realmuto hit only .205, and they barely got any outfield production outside of Bryce Harper. Their offense struggled, ranking 24th in slugging percentage, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 25th in barrel percentage. So yeah, they need power. But they might re-sign their own guys, invest in their bullpen, or go after a center fielder. They have options. We *need* this bat. Our offensive woes are well-documented, and Sato provides the direct, undeniable jolt to fix that.

This isn’t just about a potential free agent. This is about reclaiming our spot at the top, about bringing that jolt back to T-Mobile Park. We went from one win away from the pennant to 76 wins; Sato is the kind of game-changing bat that screams ‘next level.’ Imagine that power in our lineup for 2027. We deserve it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.