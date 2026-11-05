The Mets Traded Away an ALCS MVP, And They Should Be Absolutely Sick About It

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Remember Freddy Peralta? The dude who looked like a total bust with the New York Mets this past season? Yeah, well, that same dude just walked off with the American League Championship Series MVP award playing for the Tampa Bay Rays. Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up. This free agent pitcher went from looking like he needed a “prove it” deal to being one of the hottest arms on the market, all in a single season. The Mets’ decision to let him go before the deadline now looks like one of the biggest blunders of the year.

From Bust to Baseball God: How the Rays Flipped the Script

Peralta started the 2026 season with the New York Mets, and let’s just say it wasn’t pretty. He was “not good,” and frankly, it seemed like his stock was absolutely plummeting. People were talking about him needing a bare-bones “prove it” contract just to stay in the league. Then, the Mets traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays at the deadline, and everything changed. The Rays, absolute wizards that they are, got him back to looking like an All-Star. They tweaked his approach, having him throw his changeup more, pitch out of the stretch, and even adjust his position on the rubber. These aren’t huge, flashy changes, but man, did they work.

The results speak for themselves. Peralta posted a stellar 3.25 ERA for the Rays in 10 regular season starts. But get this: in his final six regular season starts, his ERA was an insane 0.79. That’s not just good, that’s lights-out, shutdown pitching when it mattered most. It’s almost like a different pitcher entirely stepped onto the mound. He went from looking done on the Mets to absolutely dominant for the Rays.

ALCS MVP Glory and the Free Agent Frenzy

Then came the postseason, and Peralta elevated his game to another level entirely. He was “exceptional” and capped it all off by winning the American League Championship Series MVP Award. Yeah, the same guy the Mets practically gave away earlier in the year was just named the best player in the entire ALCS. That’s gotta sting in Queens, right? Now, heading into free agency, Peralta is, at worst, the third-best pitcher available on the open market. Tarik Skubal is probably number one, but the Red Sox aren’t even expected to pursue him. That leaves Peralta as a prime target, and the Boston Red Sox are clearly sniffing around.

The Red Sox, who had their fair share of injury woes last season, definitely need some moves to shore up their rotation. Sonny Gray, a huge part of their team, is a free agent, creating a void. Imagine Peralta joining a Boston rotation that could feature Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez, and Jake Bennett. That’s a group that could absolutely dominate and contend.

So, where does Peralta land? The Red Sox need him, no doubt. With a rotation like that, they’d be scary good. We’re talking top-tier talent for a guy who just proved he can dominate when it counts. Whoever snags him is getting an absolute gamer who just redefined his career, and that’s something to seriously keep an eye on as the offseason heats up.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.