Shohei Ohtani Is On The Brink Of Silver Slugger History, And Max Muncy's Massive Season Got Him In The Mix Too

Max Muncy and Shohei Ohtani are officially among the top two finalists for the Silver Slugger Award in the National League, a huge nod to their incredible 2026 seasons. These awards, handed out annually to baseball’s best offensive players at each position in both leagues, are decided by the managers and three coaches from every team in their respective leagues. The fact that two Dodgers are up for such prestigious hardware tells you everything you need to know about the kind of year they both had.

Ohtani’s Unbelievable Year Continues To Stack Up

Shohei Ohtani, playing designated hitter, absolutely dominated the National League in 2026. He led all NL DHs in on-base percentage (.377), OPS (.889), wRC+ (139), doubles (26), and even snagged 11 stolen bases. What’s truly wild is that despite battling left knee and right biceps injuries that kept him from hitting a single home run after August 18, Ohtani still managed to smash 30 long balls, which ranked second among all NL designated hitters.

He was a workhorse, starting 134 games at DH, making him one of only four NL players to hit that 100-game mark this season. His main competition for the Silver Slugger is Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, who tied for the major league lead with a monstrous 45 home runs, while also hitting .232/.354/.503 with a 130 wRC+, 20 doubles, 105 walks, 97 RBI, and 95 runs scored. Ohtani’s mantel already boasts four Silver Sluggers, from 2021 and 2023 with the Angels, plus 2024 and 2025 with the Dodgers. He was even a finalist back in 2022. This dude is truly in a league of his own.

Muncy’s Career Comeback Is Now Silver Slugger Bound

Max Muncy, holding down third base, absolutely bounced back in a huge way this season. He played in a career-high 149 games, which is massive after spending long stints on the injured list in the previous two seasons. Muncy absolutely dominated all NL third basemen, leading them in OPS (.837), slugging percentage (.490), and wRC+ (129).

He smashed 29 homers and cranked out a career-best 27 doubles, all while hitting .252/.348/.490. His fellow finalist for the award is Alex Bregman from the Chicago Cubs, who put up a strong .265/.355/.464 line with a 128 wRC+, 28 home runs, 33 doubles, and 76 walks. Muncy hasn’t snagged a Silver Slugger Award yet, but he’s been knocking on the door, finishing among the top three in voting for first base in 2021 and at third base in 2025, even despite only playing 100 games that latter year. This is a big deal, too: the only Dodgers third baseman to ever win one of these awards since they started in 1980 was Adrian Beltré way back in 2004. Muncy could genuinely make some history here.

So, who takes home the hardware? We don’t have long to wait. The Silver Slugger Award winners drop on Tuesday, November 17. Get ready!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by True Blue LA.