Chase McLaughlin Went 18-for-18 in October, and the NFC Is Still Talking About It

trophy logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin just had a month for the ages, getting named NFC special teams player of the month. We’re talking absolute perfection here. McLaughlin drilled every single one of his 18 kicks in October, a run that has everyone buzzing.

October’s Unblemished Record

Think about that for a second: 18 kicks, 18 made. No misses. Not a single one. McLaughlin wasn’t just booting easy ones either. Five of his field goals cleared 40 yards, showing he’s got the leg to back up that accuracy. In October alone, he nailed seven field goals and added 11 extra points, going 100 percent on both. It’s a crazy stat, putting him in an exclusive club as one of only two NFC kickers to hit every kick with at least seven field goals and 10 extra points made last month. That kind of consistency is just unreal.

A Perfect Season So Far

This is McLaughlin’s very first special teams player of the month award, and honestly, it’s about time. He’s only the third Tampa Bay kicker to ever snag this honor, which tells you how special this run has been. Across eight games this season, McLaughlin has been absolutely money: a perfect 19-of-19 on field goals and 17-of-17 on extra points. When he lines up, you just know it’s going through the uprights.

Can McLaughlin keep this incredible, perfect season going? Every kick from here on out will be under the microscope. His consistency is a massive weapon, and it’ll be exciting to see if he can maintain this blistering pace for the rest of the year.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.