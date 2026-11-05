Bill Belichick Is Up For the Hall of Fame *Again*, And Nobody Is Ready For Another Snub

Nfl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick is back on the ballot, nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2027 class.

Six Rings, Still Waiting

Can you believe we’re even having this conversation? The guy won six Super Bowls, *SIX*, and he still hasn’t punched his ticket to Canton. Belichick was on the radar for the 2026 class, and for whatever reason, it just didn’t happen. That’s a mind-bender right there. But hey, good news, he’s getting another crack at it.

The 2027 Class: Who’s He Up Against?

Belichick isn’t alone on this year’s coaching ballot, of course. He’s one of five nominees in the coach category for 2027. The other legends vying for a spot are Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan. That’s a stacked group, no doubt, but Belichick’s resume is just absurd.

So, will 2027 finally be the year? After snagging six Lombardi trophies, you’d think it’s a no-brainer. Football fans everywhere are going to be watching closely to see if the Hall of Fame finally gives the legendary coach his due.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.