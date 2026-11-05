Virginia's Olympians Are About to Run Wild in the CSL Championship, And Nobody Else Is Ready For It

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The inaugural College Swimming League (CSL) season is hitting its climax this week, and we’re about to crown the very first CSL champion at Indiana University. This is it, folks, the culmination of a brand-new fall mini-league season, and the stage is set for some serious pool action with a championship on the line.

The Road to Glory: Locked-In Powerhouses and a Wild Card Fight

So, here’s how it’s breaking down: we already know three absolute heavy hitters are locked into the finals. Virginia snagged the top spot with a whopping 1,247 points, followed closely by Tennessee with 1,203 points, and then NC State rounding out the top three with 1,101 points. These teams posted the best scoring numbers through a regular season that saw all 12 CSL teams battle it out in a pair of four-team matches each. They’ve earned their spot, no question. But that fourth spot? That’s where things get spicy.

A four-team wild card match on Thursday is gonna decide who joins the big three in Friday’s championship. We’re talking Indiana (1,056 points), Cal (938 points), Stanford (861 points), and Louisville (769 points) duking it out. These squads finished fourth through seventh in the regular season standings, and one of them is about to crash the party. Who’s got the grit to push through? We’re gonna find out fast.

Virginia: The Team to Beat and How to Catch All the Action

Let’s be real, Virginia is the squad everyone is gunning for. Why? Because they’ve got Olympians Claire Curzan and Katie Grimes leading the charge! These two have been absolutely dominating, helping Virginia, a six-time defending NCAA women’s champion, tear through the CSL so far. This league isn’t just about the women, though, it features men’s and women’s races, making every event count. If you want to see history made, Virginia looks like they’re ready to write it.

Ready to dive in and watch? You can catch all the playoff action on ESPNU. For live streams, Fubo is your go-to, and the ESPN app is also carrying the matches. The wild card match on Thursday, November 5, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on the ESPN app. Then, for the championship on Friday, November 6, it starts at 4:30 p.m. ET on the ESPN app, with ESPNU picking up the live coverage 30 minutes later at 5 p.m. ET. You can even grab a free trial with Fubo to stream ESPNU and make sure you don’t miss a single stroke from the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

This is it, the moment we’ve been waiting for all season. Will Virginia cement their dominance, or can a wild card team pull off an upset? Get ready for some high-stakes swimming!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.