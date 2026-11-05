Emmett Johnson Racked Up 128 Receiving Yards, And The Rest Of The League Is On Notice

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Emmett Johnson, the Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back, just snagged the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honor for Week 8, and for good reason. The dude went absolutely OFF, putting up a ridiculous 128 receiving yards in one game. Seriously, that is not just a career-high for him, it is the most any NFL running back has had all season, and he’s the ONLY back to hit the century mark through the air.

Johnson’s Week 8 Explosion

Talk about a statement game! Johnson was nominated alongside Denver’s Jonah Coleman, Vegas’s Mike Washington Jr., and the Rams’ Wesley Bailey, but clearly, he crushed the vote. His Week 8 performance was wild: five catches for those 128 yards while only running a measly eight routes. Think about that efficiency! He ripped off a 73-yard touchdown catch, too, which was the longest play the Chiefs have had all season. And it wasn’t just catching passes; he also put together a sick 15-yard run, forcing a bunch of missed tackles, showing off that shifty playmaking ability. All told, he racked up 143 total yards for the game. That’s the fourth-highest single-game total by any Chiefs player this year, sitting right behind lead back Kenneth Walker’s top three performances.

What This Means for the Chiefs’ Backfield

This Denver game was definitely Johnson’s breakout moment. Looking at his season numbers, he has churned out 314 yards from scrimmage on 34 touches, and he’s moved the chains 11 times. That’s solid production, but Week 8 was a whole other level. You gotta believe after a showing like that, his opportunity is only going to grow as the season rolls on. He’s now part of an impressive list of Rookies of the Week this season: Antonio Williams (Commanders WR, Week 1), Hezekiah Masses (Raiders CB, Week 2), Kenyon Sadiq (Jets TE, Week 3), Arvell Reese (Giants LB, Week 4), David Bailey (Jets edge rusher, Week 5), and Omar Cooper Jr. (Jets WR, Weeks 6 and 7).

So what’s next for Emmett Johnson? With his breakout performance, expect the Chiefs to lean on him even more. He is proving he can be a legitimate weapon, both catching the ball and making plays on the ground. Keep an eye on this kid, because if Week 8 was any indication, he is ready to do some serious damage.

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Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.