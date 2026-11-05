Two Carries For Nine Yards: Why Ashton Jeanty's Bench Job Changes Everything For Top-10 Running Backs

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Ashton Jeanty, the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, got just two carries for nine yards in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 8 win over the Jets. Let that sink in for a second: the guy drafted to transform their running game is now an afterthought, with a fourth-round rookie, Mike Washington Jr., toting the rock 25 times for 83 yards in the very same game. What in the world is going on in Sin City?

Jeanty’s Workload Implodes, Raiders Turn the Page

This isn’t just a one-week blip for Jeanty, either. His workload has done nothing but decline or stay stagnant every single week this season, plummeting from 23 carries in Week 1 all the way down to those two measly touches against New York last Sunday. The Raiders initially pinned his struggles on a preseason ankle injury, but he’s been healthy enough to practice and play. It just seems the team wants to see a lot more, and they’re not holding back on the “tough love” approach. Las Vegas is banking on this reduced workload being a wake-up call, and they are absolutely prepared to keep feeding Washington Jr. if Jeanty doesn’t respond. It’s a brutal reality check for a player drafted so high, but first-year coach Klint Kubiak wasn’t around for that pick, and he clearly feels zero obligation to play a guy simply because of his draft capital. Jeanty has had to deal with injuries and an offensive line that’s been wildly inconsistent, to put it mildly. He’s even been productive as a receiver, but let’s be real, you don’t draft a running back sixth overall for his pass-catching skills.

Love’s Rookie Season Derailed, The Cost of Missing Out

Over in Arizona, things are just as frustrating with Jeremiyah Love. The Cardinals took him third overall this past April, making him the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley went second overall back in 2018. His rookie season? It’s gone from disappointing straight to downright infuriating. Love has a meager 268 rushing yards and only one touchdown through six games, averaging a dismal 3.5 yards per carry. And now, he’s off to injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, his second ankle injury of the season. He simply hasn’t been healthy enough to show what he’s got. This whole situation for both Jeanty and Love screams one thing: how exceptional does a running back *have* to be to justify a premium draft pick? And honestly, how often do teams actually get it right? It’s not just about whether the running back can play, it’s about all the talent you pass on. The Raiders, for example, skipped over right tackle Armand Membou, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the very next three picks after Jeanty. They also could have had guard Tyler Booker, who went 12th. And it wasn’t even a weak running back class in 2025; Quinshon Judkins went 36th and TreVeyon Henderson 38th. Both had productive rookie seasons, with Henderson finishing just 189 scrimmage yards behind Jeanty despite getting 86 fewer carries. That’s a gut punch.

The reality is that these early returns from Jeanty and Love are a tough lesson on draft value. With Love on injured reserve and Jeanty riding the pine, the question isn’t just about their individual struggles, but about the very strategy of going all-in on a running back so early. What are teams really buying when they spend a top-10 pick on a position that has this much volatility?

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.