LIV Golf Is Officially Done, And Professional Golf Just Got Its Soul Back

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The chasm that ripped professional golf apart for years? It’s officially closing. LIV Golf announced in bankruptcy court on Thursday its intention to wind down, officially bringing the whole wild experiment to a close. Straight up, it’s official: LIV is dead. That news broke from New Jersey Bankruptcy Court, where LIV lawyers confirmed the company will be winding down its operations.

The Wild Ride From Idea to Implosion

Man, it feels like just yesterday LIV Golf popped up, creating two distinct paths in professional golf and a huge divide with the PGA Tour. This whole journey has been long, full of legal curveballs, and honestly, LIV never really got the traction it was chasing from the jump. It all started back in October 2021 when LIV Golf solidified plans for a new golf venture, bringing on former pro Greg Norman as CEO. The initial idea was a 10-event partnership with the Asian Tour, all financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Even then, you could feel the scrutiny building because of the Saudi involvement.

Fast forward to March 2022, and LIV Golf dropped the bombshell: a $255 million invitational series of eight tournaments, totally separate from the Asian Tour. Norman was out there sending letters to PGA Tour players, recruiting hard, but PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan wasn’t playing around. He straight up said any player who defected would lose their Tour card. But that didn’t stop the big names. June 2022, the first LIV event kicked off in London, and it had a stacked roster of 48 golfers, including legends like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour wasn’t having it, denying its golfers the right to compete. So, anyone who teed it up in that London event was immediately suspended by the PGA Tour. Brooks Koepka even joined the party by the end of that month.

Legal Battles and a Unified Future

The drama just kept coming. In July 2022, LIV Golf tried to get legit, applying for Official World Golf Ranking points. Then, in August 2022, a group of eleven LIV golfers, led by Mickelson and DeChambeau, hit the PGA Tour with an antitrust lawsuit. Three other golfers even tried to get a temporary restraining order to play in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, but those requests were denied. Meanwhile, Jay Monahan was making moves, announcing the PGA Tour’s plans to restructure its schedule and boost payouts at several tournaments, clearly trying to stabilize things and mend relationships with his players. Right after winning the British Open, Cameron Smith jumped ship to LIV, leading a whole new wave of defectors.

LIV kept pushing, though. January 2023, they announced a 14-event schedule for 2023, with all tournaments set to air on the CW. And May 2023, Brooks Koepka made history, winning the PGA Championship and becoming the first active LIV golfer to snag a major. But then, in June 2023, things really got wild: the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and the Public Investment Fund announced an agreement to form one world golf league and, more importantly, end all the litigation. It felt like a truce. The final nail in the coffin for LIV’s legitimacy quest came in October 2023 when the OWGR officially rejected LIV’s application for world ranking points.

So, here we are. That entire saga, the “chasm” that dominated golf headlines, it’s all wrapping up. What does it mean for the game we love? It means golf is finally getting back to business. With LIV winding down, we can all look forward to that promised “one world golf league” and hopefully, some insane action on the course without all the off-course drama. It’s time for golf to unite and get back to what it does best.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.