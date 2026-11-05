Charles Leclerc Welcomed His Daughter Bianca, But The F1 Fight For Second Place Is Anything But Settled

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Charles Leclerc will not be attending Thursday’s mandatory media day for the Brazilian Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver is missing out on his media commitments after he and his wife, Alexandra, welcomed their first child, daughter Bianca, earlier this week.

Family First: Leclerc Gets Exemption From Media Day

Normally, drivers have to show up for media activities on Thursday, no questions asked. But this isn’t just any reason to miss out: Ferrari confirmed that Leclerc received an approved exemption. The team made it clear on social media, stating, “Charles has been exempt of attending media activities today in São Paulo, following the birth of his daughter.” It’s a huge moment for Leclerc and his family, and it’s good to see the team supporting him. Good news for fans, though: he isn’t out for the whole weekend. Ferrari added that he is set to arrive at the track just in time to jump back into things. “He will resume regular track activities from tomorrow morning,” they confirmed.

FP1 Shuffle: Beganovic Steps In For Leclerc’s First Session

Even without the new baby news, Leclerc wasn’t scheduled to hit the track for the first practice session. Dino Beganovic is already penciled in to replace him for FP1 as part of the mandatory rookie outings. This will mark Beganovic’s third FP1 session of the 2026 Formula 1 season. Interestingly, Ferrari originally planned to put Rafael Camara in for that practice slot, but those plans changed fast when Haas announced Camara would replace Esteban Ocon for the rest of the season. So, Leclerc’s first time on track this weekend at Interlagos will be during FP2.

The Race for Second: Leclerc Chasing Verstappen in Season’s Final Rounds

Even with the exciting personal news, the professional stakes are still high for Leclerc as the 2026 season winds down. There are only four rounds left in the season, and while Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli already clinched his maiden championship title in Mexico, the battle for second place is absolutely still on fire. Leclerc currently sits fifth in the championship standings, but he is only 16 points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who holds second place. That’s a gap that could close quickly if Leclerc can put together some strong performances. The Brazilian Grand Prix is set to ignite at Interlagos on Sunday, November 8, at 2pm local time, and Leclerc will be pushing hard to make up those crucial points.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.