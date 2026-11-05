The Seahawks Are 4-4, But Our O-Line Got Blown Up, And Nobody Is Ready For What Comes Next

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After getting absolutely walloped by the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, our Seattle Seahawks, the *defending Super Bowl champions*, are now sitting at a gut-wrenching 4-4. Yeah, it’s tough to swallow, and our offense definitely has some serious issues, but the real story, what’s hiding under all that, is the chaotic reshuffling that just hit our offensive line.

Our Rebuilt O-Line Is Finding Its Feet (Or Getting Tripped Up)

Let’s be real: this O-line situation is wild. We just snagged All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, which, on paper, sounds incredible, right? But he barely had a few days to even *learn* our scheme before getting thrown into the fire against that revamped Bears defensive front that now includes Jeffery Simmons. Talk about a trial by fire. And it wasn’t just Nelson adjusting. His arrival forced Grey Zabel to shift from left guard all the way over to right guard, a spot he hasn’t touched since his freshman year of college back in 2020! Plus, left tackle Charles Cross was out with an ankle injury in Week 8, leaving us even more short-handed. This whole unit, as talented as they are, just needs time to gel, to learn how to play together. That’s gotta be the key to unlocking our inconsistent rushing attack, especially with first-round rookie Jadarian Price in the backfield. How can we expect consistency when the guys upfront are practically learning new positions on the fly?

Can The Champs Turn It Around?

So, are our defending champs in danger of missing the postseason at 4-4? Nah, I’m not buying it right now. It’s totally possible for the tide to turn for us over the next few weeks. While the Bears looked like the clear-cut best team in the NFL after they stormed into Seattle and overwhelmed us, and they’ve got that ascending Caleb Williams leading a young core with fewer health issues, the rest of the NFC isn’t exactly cruising. Take the San Francisco 49ers, for example. They might be just as complete, if not more so, than the Bears, but you gotta wonder about their durability. They’ve already been ravaged by the injury bug just seven games into their season. Nick Bosa has a calf issue, Mike Evans is battling Achilles tendinitis, and Deebo Samuel Jr. is dealing with a hamstring. Those are some key guys! Plus, the Niners are struggling with their pass rush without blitzing, ranking 28th in pressure rate (28.0%) and tied for 22nd in sacks (15). Reuniting with DeForest Buckner will help them, sure, but they still need reliable depth at edge rusher, especially with Bosa’s health concerns. The Bears might have fewer holes overall, but for our Seahawks, it’s about the O-line finally clicking. The season is still young enough for our talented guys to figure it out and make a push.

What’s at stake? Everything. What to look forward to? Watching our offensive line finally coalesce. When that happens, you better believe the Emerald City is gonna feel the rumble.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.