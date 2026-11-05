Victor Wembanyama Dropped 52 Points, and the Mavericks STILL Fought Down to the Wire

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The Dallas Mavericks fought like crazy, cutting a massive 19-point deficit, but still fell 112-111 to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. This heartbreaker came largely because Victor Wembanyama went full alien mode with an unbelievable 52 points, 24 rebounds, eight blocks, and two steals. It was the second time these two squads met, and this road loss moved the Mavericks to a 4-4 record on the season, right after a tough 115-100 blunder against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Mavs Role Players Step Up Big in a Gut-Check Comeback

Talk about a gut check. Being down 19 points on the road, against a team with Wembanyama playing like *that*, it would be easy to fold. But the Mavericks didn’t. They clawed their way back, and a huge part of that came from PJ Washington and Naji Marshall. These two combined for 43 points, leaving a real mark on the game. Washington dropped 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, with four of those being offensive boards. He’s been the Mavericks’ best rebounder this season, and he absolutely boosted them on the glass, even though the team ultimately lost the overall rebounding battle to the Spurs.

Marshall, after a game to forget on Monday coming back from an illness, bounced back hard. He contributed 22 points himself, with a clutch 17 of those coming in the second half as the Mavericks dramatically closed that 19-point gap. When Cooper Flagg struggled early, the Mavericks absolutely needed their role players to answer the call, and this forward pairing did exactly that, keeping the Mavs competitive right down to the final buzzer.

Kyrie Keeps it Close as Wemby Goes Wild and Flagg Struggles

Kyrie Irving was exactly what the Mavericks needed early on, finishing with 29 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Seventeen of his points came in the first half, which was absolutely critical for keeping the Mavericks within striking distance. The team actually rested Irving on Monday night for knee injury management, specifically to have him fresh for this San Antonio matchup. And man, his early scoring was key when Cooper Flagg couldn’t find his rhythm. Flagg’s struggles from Monday night just flowed right into Wednesday, starting the game a rough 1-of-11 in the first half. His shot diet looked questionable, making his offensive struggles even tougher to watch early on. Even with Kyrie keeping the ship afloat, and the big comeback effort, the shot just didn’t fall late for Irving when it mattered most. But there is no denying Kyrie is critical to this Mavericks offense, giving them a real shot against some of the league’s top teams any night.

On the injury front, the Mavericks were without Santi Aldama, Tarik Biberovic, Max Christie, Sergio de Larrea, and Dereck Lively, while Tobias Harris was out for the Spurs. It’s tough when you’re missing key guys, but this team showed real fight. What a wild night, and hopefully, they can regroup and get back to winning ways after running into an absolute force of nature in Wembanyama.

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Originally reported by Mavs Moneyball.