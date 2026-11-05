Riq Woolen's Rough Year: Why the Rams Might Still Be Calling

The Los Angeles Rams just took a massive hit with Jaylen Watson now on injured reserve, sidelined by a shoulder injury. This isn’t a small blow, folks. Watson entered this past week with the fifth-lowest completion percentage allowed to opposing targets among outside cornerbacks, according to Next Gen Stats, and he’s tied for the third-most pass breakups in the league alongside teammate Quentin Lake. That kind of production is seriously tough to replace, especially when you’re in the middle of a playoff push. If the Rams want to find a starter or even just some depth outside their facility, they’re going to have to make a move.

A Former Seahawk’s Availability

One name popping up for the Rams, surprisingly enough, is former Seattle Seahawks corner Riq Woolen. He’s currently with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he hasn’t exactly been the fix they hoped for to solve their severe CB2 issues. Woolen does bring some serious size to the table, standing at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, which is even bigger than Watson’s frame, and that’s a big selling point for the guy he’d be replacing. Yeah, he hasn’t been great this season, no one’s denying that. But let’s be real, he’s hardly the biggest reason the Eagles are struggling defensively this year. Philadelphia has a losing record, their starting quarterback is out, and they’ve turned to Joe Milton under center. They’ve even already traded away an offensive contributor, which tells you how rough things are getting there. Given the Eagles’ situation and Woolen’s current performance, he might not cost much to acquire, and his contract isn’t completely daunting for a team looking for a quick answer.

The Commander’s Cornerback Option

Another NFC East player, Amik Robertson, from the 2-4-1 Washington Commanders, is also having a solid season and could be an option. Robertson is a totally different build than both Woolen and Watson, standing at just 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds. This season, he’s allowing a 90.3 passer rating as the closest defender. While that’s not spectacular, when you’re in a pinch like the Rams are, beggars can’t be choosers. What’s definitely encouraging is that he just had one of his best games of the year in a win over the Eagles, allowing a meager 11 yards on four receptions while being targeted six times. This guy even made a pretty bold guarantee about beating the Eagles, saying “we definitely need to win this game and we will” and when asked if it was a guarantee, he responded, “it has to be.” That’s some fire right there.

The Rams are staring down a major hole at cornerback, and with the trade deadline looming, they need to make a move fast. Getting someone, anyone, to help fill Watson’s shoes is critical if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. They’ll be watching how these options play out closely in the coming days.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Turf Show Times.