Alex Singleton Logged 101 Tackles, And Nobody In The AFC Is Ready For His Next Move

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Alex Singleton earned October’s AFC Defensive Player of the Month award, a move that confirms what we’ve all been seeing: the dude is playing lights out in the middle of that Denver defense. It’s a well-deserved honor after a dominant month where he was absolutely everywhere on the field.

Broncos Defense Is Back, Baby

The Denver Broncos defense has been on a serious tear through October, putting up wins in every single game. This isn’t some fluke, either, it’s the defense getting back to the dominant form they’ve shown over the last two seasons. And who’s been the engine room, the guy making it all happen? That’s Singleton. He was a force, not logging double-digit tackles in only one game last month. Plus, his quarterback pressures? They shot up significantly. That’s why he got the nod for Player of the Month, no question.

A Month of Mayhem, A Season of Stardom

Let’s break down Singleton’s October because the stats speak for themselves. Against the 49ers in Week 4, he racked up 14 total tackles and a TFL. The next week, facing the Chargers, he had 8 total tackles and another TFL. Then came our Seahawks in Week 6, where Singleton put up 13 total tackles, 1 TFL, and 2 QB hits. He closed out the month strong against the Cardinals with a monster 19 total tackles, 1 TFL, 2 QB hits, and even snagged a sack. He hasn’t pumped the brakes since either, just finishing up against the Chiefs with another 14 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 sack, and a pass defended.

This isn’t just an October hot streak. Singleton is leading the entire league in total tackles, blowing everyone else out of the water with an insane 101 total tackles. Second place isn’t even close, sitting all the way back at 82. The man is truly in beast mode out there.

This award also puts him in some pretty elite company. Singleton is the first player since Pat Surtain II in 2024 to grab the AFC Defensive Player of the Month honor. When you look at the all-time list for this award, Von Miller owns it with four, and Champ Bailey is second with two. Singleton is putting his name right alongside some serious legends.

The question now is, can Singleton keep this absolutely insane pace going? This isn’t just a monthly award, folks, this is a statement. He’s been the heart of a resurgent defense, making plays all over the field, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Mile High Report.