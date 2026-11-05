Kyler Murray's Hamstring Puts Carson Wentz Back in Charge, And The Bills Are Next

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Get ready for a primetime shake-up, because it looks like Carson Wentz is stepping under center for the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the news Thursday morning on Get Up, hinting strongly that Wentz is “trending towards” being the Week 9 starter. The Buffalo Bills defense, fresh off facing a backup and a third-string quarterback last week, might be seeing another backup in primetime.

Murray’s Hamstring Forces Minnesota’s Hand

It’s all because Kyler Murray is battling a hamstring injury, picked up during the Vikings’ Week 8 loss to the Lions. Schefter was clear: Murray’s status for Monday night is “at best, up in the air.” This is a tough break for a guy who’s been working through it, completing 64.9% of his throws for 6.6 yards per attempt this season. He’s got five touchdowns to three interceptions, plus another 167 yards on 29 carries with his legs. But when your starting QB is “up in the air,” you gotta look to the next man, and for Minnesota, that’s Wentz. The Vikings offense, by the way, is currently sitting at 26th in the league in EPA per dropback in non-garbage time. They desperately need a spark.

Can Wentz Ignite the Offense on Monday Night?

Now, about Carson Wentz. He hasn’t seen a ton of action this year, with just two appearances under his belt: one relief spot and one full start. But he’s been efficient in those limited snaps, completing 23 of 39 attempts for 276 yards. That’s 7.07 yards per attempt, and more importantly, zero interceptions to go with three touchdowns. All three of those scores came in his Week 1 relief gig, a 39-22 barn burner against the Packers at home. His only start? A grind-it-out 9-3 slugfest against the Bears in a monsoon back in Week 2. It wasn’t pretty, but they got the win.

So, it’s going to be Wentz or Murray in primetime, and right now, all signs point to the former. The Buffalo Bills defense needs to prep for a different look. Monday Night Football is always a huge stage, and for the Vikings, figuring out their QB situation is priority number one heading into that showdown. Can Wentz keep the momentum going from his efficient limited play, or will primetime prove too much? We’ll all be watching to find out.

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Originally reported by Buffalo Rumblings.