Six September Picks Vanished: Drake Maye Is Your AFC Offensive Player of the Month

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Drake Maye just snagged the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award for October, a massive first for the Patriots quarterback. Talk about a comeback story for the record books, especially after how the season kicked off for him.

From September Struggles to October Stardom

Remember September? It felt like a lifetime ago for Maye. He faced a ton of heat, throwing six interceptions and seeing his team stumble to a 1-2 start. It was a rough welcome to the league, and the critics were out in force. But man, did he flip that script. October was a completely different story. The Patriots went 3-1, and Maye was absolutely on fire.

Maye’s October Explosion

What a turnaround. Maye didn’t just play well in October; he dominated. He threw multiple touchdowns in all four of New England’s games, including a huge four-TD performance in their win against the Raiders. The stats are wild: he completed 90 of 134 passes for a whopping 1,199 yards, tossed 12 touchdowns against just two interceptions, and even added 129 rushing yards and two more scores on 23 carries. That kind of production is exactly why the NFL officially named him AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

This kind of growth from a young QB? It’s exactly what you want to see. After a rocky September, Maye didn’t just improve; he became one of the best offensive players in the conference. What does he do for an encore? We’ll be watching to see if he can keep this momentum rolling as the season pushes forward.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.