Homestead's Back, and Kyle Larson's 67-Point Lead Has Everyone in NASCAR Holding Their Breath

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Homestead-Miami Speedway is back as the NASCAR season finale, a spot it hasn’t held since 2019, and man, does it feel good to have it decide the championships for the Cup, O’Reilly, and Craftsman Truck Series. In the Cup Series, Kyle Larson holds a massive 67-point lead over Christopher Bell and 70 points over Denny Hamlin. Larson simply needs to stay out of trouble to become champion. Talk about high stakes!

Larson’s One Job: Avoid Trouble and Take the Cup

This isn’t just a regular race; it’s the championship. Larson’s lead is significant, giving him a huge advantage over Bell and Hamlin. It means they’re not just racing for a win, they’re racing to overcome a nearly insurmountable points gap. NASCAR hasn’t been to Homestead in a year and a half, but guess who won the most recent Cup race there? Yep, Kyle Larson. That has to give him a mental edge, knowing he’s been victorious on this track before. The Cup finale is set for Sunday, November 8th, with the green flag waving at 3:13 PM EST, broadcasting live on NBC. It’s 267 laps of pure adrenaline, broken into stages of 80, 85, and 102 laps. You’ll need nine sets of tires to get through this one.

Truck and O’Reilly Series Bringing the Dogfight

While Larson has some breathing room in the Cup, the other series are going to be absolute brawls. In the Craftsman Truck Series, Layne Riggs is only 20 points behind Kaden Honeycutt. That’s practically nothing in racing terms! Every position, every lap, every pass is going to matter. Then you have the O’Reilly Series, which is a true “dogfight” with five drivers within 42 points of each other. Justin Allgaier leads that pack, but Jesse Love is right on his tail, just 22 points back. These are the kinds of championship battles that keep you on the edge of your seat until the very last turn. You won’t want to miss the Truck Series finale on Friday, November 6th, at 7:30 PM EST on FOX SPORTS 1 / FOX ONE, followed by the O’Reilly Series finale on Saturday, November 7th, at 5:00 PM EST on THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED.

A Full Field and Some Big News

It’s a full field of 40 entries for the Cup Series finale, with some notable milestones on the horizon. J.J. Yeley is hitting his 400th career NASCAR Cup start in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, and Casey Mears will make his 500th career start in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet. Chad Finchum is back in the No. 66 ‘Garage 66’ Ford, and Corey Heim returns to drive the No. 67 23XI Racing entry. On the drama front, Spire Motorsports suspended Carson Hocevar, parking him for the finale, and NASCAR VP has already explained penalties related to him and Josh Berry. Plus, some major news dropped: Dodge announced its return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027. Big moves for the future of the sport!

This Sunday, November 8th, at 3:00 PM EST on NBC, it all goes down. Will Larson cruise to the championship? Can Bell or Hamlin pull off a miracle? Will we see a photo finish in the Truck or O’Reilly Series? Get ready, because Homestead is about to crown some champions, and you absolutely do not want to miss it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.