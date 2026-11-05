The 7-1 UTSA Roadrunners Are One Loss Away From Playoff Annihilation Tonight

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UTSA’s College Football Playoff hopes are hanging by a thread tonight, because a single upset loss at Florida Atlantic in American Conference action would officially end their shot at making the playoff. This isn’t just another Thursday night game on ESPN, folks, this is everything for the Roadrunners, a do-or-die moment kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Boca Raton, Florida.

The Playoff Dream on the Brink

The first College Football Playoff rankings just dropped on Tuesday, and while my Hurricanes landed at a glorious No. 1, the picture for the Group of 6 is super tight. We’ve got Miami at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Utah at No. 3, and Indiana at No. 4. History tells us something important here: 11 of the 12 total CFP national champions opened ranked in the top four. That’s a strong sign for those power conference contenders. But for UTSA? The 7-1 Roadrunners, who are 4-0 in American Conference play, didn’t even crack the Top 25. The only G6 school that did? Boise State from the Pac-12, sitting at No. 25. Those Broncos staged a wild rally last week to avoid an upset against Texas State, winning by just one point at home, and they’ve got the name recognition and a clear path to the playoff if they just keep winning. It’s a tough road for any unranked team, and UTSA is feeling that pressure. And speaking of tough news, the Malachi Toney injury update on Wednesday really hit hard.

Tonight’s Showdown and the Betting Board

Tonight’s game looks like it’ll be played under perfect conditions: clear skies, a low of 72F, and light winds out of the NE at 5 to 10 mph. So no excuses there. On the betting front, UTSA is favored at -6.5 on DraftKings, pulling in 69% of the ATS handle, but interestingly, only 28% of the actual bets. This tells you there’s some big money backing the Roadrunners to cover. The total for this game is sitting at a whopping 72.5 points, one of the highest nationally this season. And guess what? It’s seeing heavy action on the Over, with 86% of the money and 60% of the tickets. Personally, an Over 70? Or even an Over 60? Not in my lifetime, not in college or the NFL. Just give me the Under at -110 if we’re talking those kinds of numbers.

But forget the betting for a second, because what’s really on the line tonight is UTSA’s entire season. If they win, they keep that faint, glimmering playoff dream alive. If they lose, it’s over, plain and simple. Tonight is their chance to prove they belong in the national conversation, and they need to seize it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.