Brandon Aiyuk's Reinstatement Is HERE, And The 49ers GM Is ALREADY Tight-Lipped About It

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Brandon Aiyuk officially applied for NFL reinstatement on Wednesday, ending his 11-month stint on the reserve/left squad list, and 49ers general manager John Lynch is already playing it close to the vest. This isn’t just a minor update; it’s a veteran wide receiver making a move after almost a year away, and the team boss is keeping his cards extremely close.

Lynch’s Vague Stance on Aiyuk’s Return

Appearing on KNBR’s Murph & Markus show, Lynch called the situation with Aiyuk “fluid” and made it clear that “all options remain on the table.” Talk about a non-answer, right? He said he was “recommended to do so” and thinks it’s “the right thing to do,” so he’s gonna “kind of leave it at that.” Lynch did add that they will “look for a pathway for both sides here that works” and stressed, “I think everything’s possible.” That’s a lot of words to say very little, which tells you everything about the uncertainty surrounding Aiyuk’s future in San Francisco.

The Rosenhaus Factor

Despite the tight-lipped approach, Lynch did shed a tiny bit of light on the relationship with Aiyuk’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus. He mentioned they’ve “worked with (agent Drew Rosenhaus) a lot” and called him “a good guy to deal with,” describing him as “reasonable” and having “integrity.” While those are positive comments about the agent, they don’t give us any concrete answers about what Aiyuk’s return actually means for the 49ers roster.

The situation is clearly far from settled. Lynch’s comments mean we’re all still waiting for real answers, and it sounds like it could be a while before anything becomes clear.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.