36-Year-Old Jason Kanzler Steps Up to the Plate, And Seattle's Future Just Got More Intense

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Jason Kanzler, a 36-year-old who has never managed a big league club, was officially introduced Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park as the new Seattle Mariners manager. This move kicks off another chapter for our M’s under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto, following a month-long search to find the team’s next leader.

The Big Question Mark Looms Over T-Mobile Park

Look, some of us, myself included, might have hoped for a more established name to take the helm. Kanzler’s background is unique, having coached with the Astros and most recently serving as the farm director for the Cubs, but the managerial experience simply isn’t there. This isn’t totally new territory for Dipoto’s hires, as neither of his first two managers had prior managerial experience either. The skepticism from fans is totally understandable. After a 76-win season, and with a core that has us closer to a World Series than we have ever been, the front office has chosen a 36-year-old without a single game of managerial experience to lead the charge. That’s a huge question mark hovering over the Emerald City, especially when we’re desperate to capitalize on the talent we’ve got right now.

A Promising First Pitch From the New Skipper?

Despite all that, I went into Kanzler’s introductory press conference with an open mind. He’s our guy now, so we gotta see what he’s about. And honestly, the thing that immediately jumped out at me was how thoughtful he was in his answers to the media. In today’s game, a manager is a middle manager for baseball, a crucial communicator between the front office, the coaching staff, and the players. Whether it’s connecting with our guys in the clubhouse, optimizing in-game decisions with the brain trust, or speaking with us fans through the media, communication is absolutely essential. Kanzler, right out of the gate, seems ready to excel in this aspect of the job. It was a promising start to his tenure, for sure.

Of course, the real test will be what happens on the field. Success will need to accompany those thoughtful answers. We’ll be watching every pitch as Kanzler begins leading our team from the top step. Let’s see what he’s got.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Lookout Landing.