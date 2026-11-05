Malik Nabers Logged 509 Yards in October, And the NFC Is Still Talking About It

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Malik Nabers was crowned NFC Offensive Player of the Month, a massive shoutout after absolutely torching defenses throughout October. It’s his first time snagging this kind of honor, and man, did he earn it.

Nabers Was Unstoppable In October

Seriously, this dude was on another level last month. Nabers hauled in a league-high 509 receiving yards in October. He wasn’t just piling up yardage, either. He had 36 catches and snagged two touchdowns, putting on a show every time he stepped on the field. The numbers get even crazier when you dig in: Nabers was second in the entire league with those 36 receptions last month. What really sets him apart, though? He was the *only* player in October to rack up at least 100 receiving yards in four separate games. That’s a consistent, week-in, week-out domination that’s impossible to ignore.

What This Award Means for His Season

This NFC Offensive Player of the Month award is huge, especially since it’s the first of his career. It’s a testament to the work he’s been putting in all season long. Through seven games this year, Nabers has already pulled in 48 passes for a total of 605 yards and two touchdowns. Those are solid numbers, but his October performance shows he’s really hitting his stride. You just love to see a player elevate their game like that. It makes you wonder what else he’s got up his sleeve as the season rolls on.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.