J.J. McCarthy's Collapse Was Shocking. His Comeback Is Blowing Up And Giants Fans Are Losing It.

J.J. McCarthy, the guy Minnesota drafted 10th overall in 2024 after trading up to get him, is suddenly the talk of the league after a wild few weeks that saw his career completely flip. It looked like the Vikings’ big gamble had cratered, with McCarthy failing to develop and battling injuries. He became their third-string quarterback behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, a massive fall from grace for a top-10 pick. Now, after a shocking trade and an even more shocking debut, this kid is showing off a nuclear-level spark.

From Minnesota Flop to Big Blue’s Big Bet

We’ve seen this script before, right? A highly drafted quarterback struggles with his first team, wanders as a backup, and then suddenly finds the right fit to ignite his career. Our own Sam Darnold is a prime example of this reclamation path working out, alongside guys like Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, and Daniel Jones. For McCarthy, the Vikings’ bright offensive mind, Kevin O’Connell, who had helped turn around Darnold’s and Jones’ careers, just couldn’t get it done. McCarthy, known more as a “game manager” from his Michigan days with their dominant defense and run game, just didn’t develop the skills O’Connell needed.

So, on September 28, the Vikings dumped McCarthy on the Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick. A fifth-rounder for a former top-10 guy! That’s how far his stock had fallen. The Giants, though, were desperate. Their starting QB, Jaxson Dart, went down in Week 2 against the Rams with meniscus and MCL injuries in his left knee. Suddenly, they needed depth behind Jameis Winston. McCarthy just needed a fresh start, a new environment to learn and grow. He got it, and it came faster than anyone could have predicted.

The Week 6 Spark That Blew Up The Field

That fresh start exploded into existence in Week 6, even in a 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Winston threw an interception with just over 12 minutes left, and the G-Men were staring down a 34-10 deficit after actually jumping out to an early 10-0 lead. Giants head coach John Harbaugh put McCarthy in just to get *something* going, probably not expecting to unleash a full-blown inferno. But McCarthy, in less than a full fourth quarter, completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, racking up a 90.0 passer rating. This wasn’t just dinking and dunking either, no quick throws and yards after the catch. This kid was ripping explosive downfield throws, right on the money. He made “Secret Superstars” for that performance, and the next thing you know, he was named the starter for Week 7 against the Houston Texans.

The Texans defense, led by DeMeco Ryans, isn’t quite the beast it was in 2025, but it’s still a serious test for any young QB. McCarthy, however, passed it with flying colors. He was clearly eager to show off what he’d learned, and the Giants’ offensive staff, a group that few people were hyped about this past offseason, seems to be gelling with him. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, senior offensive assistant Greg Roman, and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan are clearly doing something right. Against the Texans, in a 27-21 overtime win, McCarthy completed 20 of 28 passes for 252 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions, earning a 99.1 passer rating. The Giants leaned heavily on the run game, but McCarthy was still throwing darts, showcasing clear development in their route concepts and how they’re helping him excel.

What a turnaround, right? From forgotten draft bust to a potential franchise savior in a matter of weeks. The Giants found their spark, and now everyone in the league is watching to see if J.J. McCarthy can keep this momentum rolling. This is exactly what Giants fans needed to see.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.