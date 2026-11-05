Draymond Green Called Dillon Brooks' ‘De-escalation' Wack, and the League Noticed

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Draymond Green is not holding back. The Golden State Warriors star ripped into Phoenix Suns wing Dillon Brooks after Monday’s game, totally dismissing Brooks’ attempt to play down an on-court altercation.

Green’s Podcast Drops The Hammer

Brooks tried to spin it, telling the media he just wanted to “de-escalate” a tense situation. But Green heard that, and he fired back on his own podcast with zero chill. “You weren’t trying to de-escalate,” Green said. “You were trying to be the villain. But then don’t go to the media like ‘I was de-escalating.’ Like, that’s wack, and that type of energy will not ever be respected.” Ouch. Talk about laying it all out there.

The Energy No One Respects

This isn’t just some casual shade. Green explicitly called out Brooks’ “energy” and said it would “not ever be respected.” That’s a pretty strong statement coming from a veteran leader in the league. When a player tries to paint himself as the peacekeeper after an incident, and then gets immediately called out as “wack” for it, it makes you wonder what really went down.

This isn’t just another post-game comment. When a player like Green calls out another’s “energy” and labels their public statement “wack,” it echoes through the locker rooms. The full story behind this intense exchange, and what it truly means for both the Warriors and Suns, is something everyone will be watching closely.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.