Carson Wentz Takes The Helm For Vikings on Monday, And Kyler Murray's Ineffectiveness Is Why

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Carson Wentz is trending toward starting for the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. This isn’t just about Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury, either. According to Adam Schefter on ESPN today, the Vikings appear to be moving toward Wentz starting due to both Murray’s injury *and* his ineffectiveness on the field.

The Official Story Versus The Reality

Officially, the Vikings are talking about evaluating Murray’s hamstring. But let’s be real, nobody is buying that as the *only* reason. Schefter flat out said the team is assessing whether Wentz gives them a better shot at winning. Murray’s status for Monday night is, at best, up in the air, and it’s looking like Wentz is absolutely in line to start. Schefter’s report was clear: “Everybody’s watched the games. It looks like, right now, there is a question about the quarterback position, and how they’re going to handle it. And Carson Wentz looks like he’s in line to start Monday night, and you just have to wonder what’s going to happen with the quarterback position.”

Murray’s Struggles Are Undeniable

Anyone who watched the games lately knows there’s a serious question mark over the quarterback position for Minnesota. Murray struggled, even against an injury-riddled Lions defense last Sunday. And get this: Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell seemed to lose faith in Murray, punting the ball away to the Lions with three minutes left in the fourth quarter rather than trusting his guy to go get it done. That’s a huge tell, isn’t it?

So, Wentz is likely under center for the Vikings on Monday night. You have to wonder what’s next for Murray and the quarterback situation in Minnesota after this. Big game coming up for the Vikings, with a lot more riding on it than just one win.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.