The 14 Words Tyrese Maxey Said That Ended 76ers Fan Panic

Tyrese Maxey just dropped 14 words on the media that have gotta be a massive sigh of relief for Philly fans, especially after the scare he gave everyone. “I’ll be fine. You wouldn’t believe me if I told you, this is how my finger’s looked all season since last year. But I’m fine,” he said post-game after the 76ers locked down a 112-106 revenge win against the Detroit Pistons. This team is absolutely on fire, sitting atop the Eastern Conference with an 8-1 record, and the last thing they needed was a star sidelined.

The Sixers are Rolling

Listen, the 76ers came into this season with questions, right? Everyone was wondering if all that star talent was gonna gel or just blow up. Well, those questions are getting answered, big time. They’re 8-1, straight up dominating the East, and Wednesday night was another statement. Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp even called it a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference so far this 2026-27 season. Jaylen Brown had a huge night leading the charge, and that 112-106 score against the Pistons? Yeah, that was Round 2 going firmly to Philadelphia after an earlier matchup.

The Scare That Made Everyone Hold Their Breath

But man, for a minute there, it looked like disaster struck. Late in the game, Maxey went down, grabbing at his pinky finger after a collision. If you’ve been watching, you know exactly why that sent a shiver down spines in Philly. It’s the same finger he injured late last season, an issue that had him out for two weeks and then lingered into the playoffs. Sixers beat writer Adam Aaronson wasn’t sugarcoating it, writing, “Not ideal to see Tyrese Maxey grab his right hand after a late-game collision. He missed two weeks with an issue there late last year and it lingered into the playoffs. He is clearly in pain, though this seems to be more of a finger issue at first glance.” You could practically hear the collective gasp from fans watching.

Why Maxey’s ‘Fine’ Is a Game-Changer

So when Maxey stepped up after the game and straight-up said he’s “fine”, that’s not just good news, it’s CRITICAL news for Philadelphia. This offense just hits different when he’s out there. He controls the ball, puts relentless pressure on defenses, and makes everything flow. You can literally see the difference in ball movement when he takes a breather. Given how much that finger messed with him last season, having him healthy and available right now is absolutely huge for keeping the 76ers at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The schedule doesn’t wait for anyone, and the 76ers are set to clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Maxey’s assurance means he should be out there, ready to keep this 8-1 run going. Philly needs his firepower, plain and simple, if they want to stay ahead of the pack.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.