Mike Evans And Deebo Samuel Are Sidelined For The 49ers And Nobody Is Ready For What Week 9 Looks Like

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San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch dropped the bomb: wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are likely out for Sunday’s Week 9 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn’t just a bump in the road; it’s a huge hit to the 49ers’ offense as they gear up for their matchup. Lynch confirmed the expectation on KNBR’s Murph & Markus Show, making it clear these two playmakers won’t be suiting up.

The Two Big Absences

Losing both Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel means the 49ers will need other guys to step up in a major way. GM John Lynch, speaking on KNBR’s Murph & Markus Show (h/t Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area), stated the expectation is Evans and Samuel will remain out for Week 9. This is a tough pill to swallow for the 49ers as they prepare for a game against the Raiders. Their absence means the 49ers’ passing game will have to adapt, and fast.

Who *Is* Stepping Up?

It’s not all grim news on the injury front for the 49ers, though. Lynch did provide some positive updates, stating that Demarcus Robinson and KhaDarel Hodge are both expected to play against the Raiders. While they’ll be filling huge shoes, having Robinson and Hodge available means there are at least some veteran targets for the 49ers’ quarterback. It’s going to be on these guys to produce and help carry the load left by their sidelined teammates.

The 49ers will need to dig deep on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders without Evans and Samuel. This Week 9 game just got a lot more challenging, and all eyes will be on who can make the crucial plays.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.