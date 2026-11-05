The 29th-Ranked Offense and Dead-Last Defense: The Red Zone Sickness Killing Our Hawks' Season

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Our Hawks are sitting at a frustrating 4-4 after getting absolutely stomped by the Bears on Monday night, but here’s the wild part: they still have a +26 point differential for the season. You’d think that means things are clicking, right? Wrong. The real, season-long gut punch for Seattle, the unshakeable issue plaguing both sides of the ball, is a complete inability to get anything done when it matters most: in the red zone.

Fleury’s Playcalling Has Our Offense Stuck In Reverse

The numbers don’t lie, 12s, and they’re brutal for our offense inside the 20. Seattle ranks a dismal 29th in red zone touchdown percentage, converting only 13 touchdowns on 28 trips. If you include field goals, looking at points per red zone trip, we’re still stuck at 29th. For whatever reason, despite red zone performance often being called a “high-variance” stat, our Hawks haven’t once fielded a top-16 offense in points per red zone possession in this entire post-Russell Wilson era. This isn’t just bad, it’s the worst Seahawks offense in the red zone since 2016, a year we remember for an injured Wilson, a battered running back unit, and an offensive line that was a total horror show.

And what’s going on with Brian Fleury’s playcalling when we get down to goal-to-go situations? It’s baffling! His default move is to run the ball, and the results are, at best, mixed. I’m not kidding: it’s 12 runs to 1 pass. The single pass? A touchdown to Cooper Kupp in a hurry-up offense against the Washington Commanders. The Seahawks are literally the *only* team in the NFL with a 1st down run rate above 90% in goal-to-go situations. Only the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns have even thrown it once on first-and-goal. Last season, under Klint Kubiak, we had a pass-run ratio of 14:19 on first-and-goal, and while the red zone offense was still lackluster, at least it wasn’t this predictable. These first-and-goal runs aren’t the *only* reason we’re struggling, but they are absolutely a factor. We’re also seeing very little play-action in the red zone on any down, and honestly, this roster just seems to lack that true “go up and get it” receiving target. Jaxon Smith-Njigba included, you can probably count the number of high-point catches by our receivers on one hand this year. It’s a weakness that management *has* to consider for next season’s improvements.

The Red Zone Defense Is Worse Than You Think

You’d think at least one side of the ball would be getting it done, right? Nope. This part is genuinely stunning. While our Seahawks defense as a whole is still playing very well, they are getting absolutely shredded in the red zone. They rank 32nd in red zone efficiency, conceding touchdowns at an alarming rate. That’s dead last in the entire NFL, 12s! We’re losing these key situational areas at a pace that’s just not sustainable.

This red zone nightmare is absolutely crushing our Hawks, 12s. Mike Macdonald and Brian Fleury have to figure this out, and fast, because a +26 point differential and a 4-4 record tells a story of a team that’s *almost* there, but crumbling when it matters most. It’s frustrating, it’s alarming, and it needs a fix if we’re going to see this team live up to its potential this season.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Field Gulls.