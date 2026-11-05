Fired Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Is Back at LSU, And The Analyst Role Is Already Heating Up

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Dave Aranda, the guy who just got let go from Baylor last month, is reportedly on the cusp of snagging a new gig, and get this, it is back with LSU! CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz dropped the news that LSU is “working” to bring Aranda into an “analyst-type role” right under head coach Lane Kiffin. Talk about a quick turnaround, right?

Aranda’s Baton Rouge Return

This isn’t Aranda’s first dance in Baton Rouge, not by a long shot. The man knows his way around Death Valley, having been LSU’s defensive coordinator from 2016 all the way through 2019. Now, he is apparently back in town, literally in Baton Rouge right now, hammering out the details of these negotiations. It is wild to see how fast things move in college football, one minute you are out, the next you are back with a familiar squad. You gotta wonder what kind of schemes he is already cooking up.

What This Means for LSU’s Staff

Bringing Aranda back, even in an analyst role, could be a massive move for LSU’s coaching staff under Lane Kiffin. This dude has seen it all and done it all. His experience could be a huge boost, providing a fresh set of eyes and a deep understanding of the SEC landscape. It is early November, and you know every team out there is already thinking about next season, about getting every single edge they can. This kind of potential hire signals LSU is serious about beefing up their brain trust. Keep your eyes peeled, folks, because if this goes through, it is going to be big.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.