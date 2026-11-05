Meleek Thomas Is Scoring Double-Digits in Cleveland and ONLY 14.2% of Leagues Are Ready For It

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Star players are dropping like flies across the NBA, making life absolutely miserable for fantasy basketball players trying to keep their teams afloat. We’re talking serious injuries, folks, with the Oklahoma City Thunder losing Jalen Williams for the entire year to a gruesome ankle injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards sidelined for an extended period with a knee ailment. Forget championship aspirations, for a lot of us, it’s about finding those sneaky replacements on the waiver wire to keep our matchup hopes alive.

The Big Men You Need: Draymond Green and Aday Mara

With all these injuries, opportunity knocks, and it’s ringing for guys like Draymond Green. Yeah, that Draymond. He’s a polarizing player, no doubt, the kind who can give you a triple-single one night and then bounce back with a triple-double the next. But look, he’s rostered in only about 30% of Yahoo leagues right now, and while he might not light up the scoreboard, he’s a beast for rebounds and assists. He’s stacked up at least seven assists in three of his last four games, and you know he’s always bringing it on the defensive end, good for a couple of steals or blocks. He’s a dirty work guy, and those stats count in fantasy!

Then you’ve got to talk about Aday Mara from the Thunder. This guy is a MUST-PICK UP if he’s out there in your league. With Chet Holmgren out, Mara is seeing a ton of minutes, playing at least 20 minutes in three of the last four contests. He’s putting up a solid 6.8 points, 5.5 boards, and almost two blocks a game (1.9 blocks to be exact). For a guy rostered in only about 39% of leagues, the Michigan product is getting easy buckets thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s playmaking, and he could be the big man your squad desperately needs.

Hitting Threes and Snagging Steals: Walter and Thomas

On the wing, keep an eye on JaKobe Walter for the Toronto Raptors. Kawhi Leonard is out for a couple of weeks with knee swelling, which means Walter’s minutes are about to explode. He’s been shooting the lights out to start the season, averaging 11.4 points per game and draining at least three three-pointers in four of his last six games. The former Baylor Bear is rostered in roughly 38% of Yahoo leagues, and here’s the kicker: he’s recorded a steal in seven of the eight Raptors’ games this season. Talk about an all-around boost!

But the real steal, the one that makes you double-check your league, is Meleek Thomas from the Cleveland Cavaliers. This dude is rostered in ONLY 14.2% of Yahoo leagues. Seriously! The Cavs have been hit with a bunch of injuries recently, making Thomas a stealth pickup with massive upside. He’s been in double figures in seven of the eight Cavs games this year. That’s consistent scoring from a guy nobody’s talking about, and that’s exactly the kind of player who can win you weeks.

So, while the injuries are a gut punch, there are serious opportunities out there. Don’t let these guys pass you by. Your fantasy season might just depend on it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.