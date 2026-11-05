Mike Evans Is ‘Probably Unlikely' For Week 9 and the 49ers Need Answers Now

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It’s looking like another week without wide receiver Mike Evans for the 49ers. The star wideout is “probably unlikely” to be back on the field this Sunday against the Raiders, according to General Manager John Lynch. This is a tough blow for an offense that needs all its weapons.

Achilles Tendinitis Has Evans Sidelined Again

Evans has been battling Achilles tendinitis, an issue that kept him out of Week 7. Even after the team’s bye week, he was still a no-show at Wednesday’s practice. Lynch, speaking on KNBR, didn’t officially rule him out but definitely leaned hard into the negative. The GM even drew a comparison to Christian McCaffrey’s past struggles with a similar injury, making it clear the 49ers are super cautious. They absolutely “don’t want it to become something that really lingers” for Evans because they want him impacting games like he did early in the season. That kind of injury can seriously mess with a player, and the Niners are trying to play the long game, which means taking it slow right now.

Receiver Room Getting Thin With Other Injuries

The issues don’t stop with Evans. Deebo Samuel has been out since Week 5 with a hamstring injury, and yeah, he was also missing from Wednesday’s practice. So, two of their biggest playmakers are sidelined. That’s a huge hole to fill! However, it’s not all bad news for their receiving corps. They might get some reinforcements this week. Demarcus Robinson just got designated for return from injured reserve, which is a big deal. Plus, KhaDarel Hodge, who played in their first three games before getting released in early October, is back on the practice squad. These guys could provide some much needed depth as the 49ers try to navigate this injury bug.

Heading into Week 9’s matchup against the Raiders, the 49ers are really going to have to lean on whoever is healthy. With Evans “unlikely” and Samuel still out, the pressure is on the other guys to step up. It’ll be interesting to see how they piece together their offense this Sunday.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.