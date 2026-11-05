Christian McCaffrey's $26.4 Million Problem Is Why Jonathan Taylor to the 49ers Is Pure Chaos

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The whispers are getting louder, and honestly, they’re shaking things up way more than they should this early in the season. Folks in league circles are straight-up wondering if the 49ers are about to make a wild run at Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Chris Simms dropped the intel on PFT Live, and while people always assume he’s got the 49ers scoop ’cause Kyle Shanahan’s his buddy, the rumor itself is enough to make you stop scrolling.

A Trade as Jarring as McCaffrey’s Arrival? You Bet.

Let’s be real, a Jonathan Taylor-to-49ers trade? That would be absolutely jarring. Nobody would see it coming. But then again, did anyone truly expect the shocker back in October 2022 when the 49ers snatched Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers? That news broke on a Thursday night and sent ripples across the league. This Taylor rumor has that same kind of unexpected, jaw-dropping energy. It’s the kind of move that just scrambles your brain, and we love that kind of drama.

The McCaffrey Question and That Monstrous 2027 Cap Hit

Now, if the 49ers actually pulled off a Taylor trade, it’d immediately throw some serious shade on Christian McCaffrey’s situation. Taylor’s got $3.87 million left on his base salary, which dips to $3.49 million after Week 9. McCaffrey’s 2026 cap number is sitting at a cool $10.861 million. Yeah, those numbers are low enough that you could theoretically keep both of them on the roster for the rest of this season. It’d be insane, but doable.

But here’s the kicker, the part that makes this whole thing wild: things change BIG TIME in 2027. McCaffrey’s cap number rockets up to a mind-boggling $26.4 million, and get this, there’s *no guaranteed money* in what will be the final year of his current deal. That’s a massive, massive number. So, if the 49ers were to grab Taylor, they’d be staring down a serious financial headache next year, making you wonder what that means for McCaffrey’s future. It’s a high-stakes poker game, and the trade deadline is creeping closer. Keep your eyes peeled, because this could get bonkers.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.