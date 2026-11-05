Jason Kanzler's Wild Mindset: The M's New Manager Is Here

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The M’s officially rolled out the welcome mat for Jason Kanzler, introducing him as our new manager, and it’s a huge moment for the Emerald City! This isn’t just another hire, fans, it’s a statement. We’re talking about a guy whose approach to coaching has been dissected from a 2020 podcast appearance, giving us all an early peek into his brain.

Kanzler’s Vision for Our Mariners

Kate Preusser, bless her, really dug into that old podcast to pull out Kanzler’s mindset on coaching, and let me tell you, it’s got us buzzing. She also dropped the key takeaways from his introductory press conference, which are crucial as we look ahead to next season. Our guy Cal Raleigh was even there, representing the Mariners alongside an “interesting trio,” though apparently, he might have been taking a quick bathroom break during the photo op, which is just classic Cal, right? This leadership change is a big deal, signaling a new direction for the squad at T-Mobile Park, and every single move Kanzler makes from here on out will be under the microscope. We’re looking for a fresh spark, a new energy that can get us over the hump.

Around the League Shake-Ups

Meanwhile, it’s been a busy time for other teams around the league, with some big names making moves or trying to. Over in Houston, the Astros are bringing in Brewers senior vice president of player development and performance, Cam Castro, to be their new general manager. And get this: the legendary Albert Pujols is reportedly interviewing for their managerial opening. Talk about some potential drama! Down in Anaheim, the Angels are still in limbo, waiting for their team sale to officially clear before they even start interviewing GM candidates. The Mets also made a move, snagging former catcher A.J. Ellis to be their major league strategy coordinator. And for those keeping an eye on the money side of things, the Braves’ latest financial report showed they’ve built up a sweet profit cushion thanks to their real estate investments. That’s a smart play to offset any potential losses if a lockout ever hits. Lastly, Ben Clemens at Fangraphs dove into why this past postseason was so pitcher-friendly.

What does this all mean for our M’s? With Kanzler at the helm, the offseason is about to get real. We’re not just waiting for the next season; we’re building it right now. We’ll be watching every move, every decision, as Kanzler starts to shape this team in his image, getting us ready to dominate the diamond next year. Let’s go, M’s!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Lookout Landing.