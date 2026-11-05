10 SEC Teams in the First CFP Rankings: Why Indiana's Curt Cignetti Is Calling Out ‘The Company Line'

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Indiana coach Curt Cignetti isn’t holding back. He’s openly questioning the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings, especially after seeing 10 SEC teams crack the initial top 25 while the Big Ten only managed six. For a league with No. 4 Indiana as its highest-ranked squad, Cignetti sees something fishy, and he’s not afraid to say it.

“March Out of the Tent” and Follow the Line

When asked on his weekly radio show about the discrepancy in the rankings, Cignetti pulled no punches. “Come on, these people , and there’s a whole bunch of ’em , they march out of the tent and they’re given instructions on what to say and they follow the company line, right?” he fired back, adding, “And I don’t need to go any further.” It’s a bold claim, and Cignetti seems to be pointing a finger directly at the media landscape. He mentioned, “The SEC gets a lot of love from ESPN, you know, and all their writers that they don’t technically pay but march to their drum.” It’s no secret that ESPN holds exclusive rights to every SEC football game, a stark contrast to the Big Ten’s deals with Fox, CBS, and NBC, leaving ESPN out of their broadcast picture entirely. Is Cignetti suggesting a direct link between broadcast rights and perceived bias in the rankings? You bet he is.

Who’s Really Pulling the Strings?

Here’s where it gets complicated. While ESPN’s analysts are all over the rankings discussion every week, the actual top 25 comes straight from the CFP’s 12-person selection committee. This group includes names like Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen, former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio, and former Nebraska coach Mike Riley, all with strong Big Ten ties. It’s tough to allege outright bias from a committee that clearly has influence from outside the SEC, let alone within the Big Ten itself. The article does admit that criticizing how the SEC is discussed on ESPN isn’t new or always unfair. Still, accusing the committee itself of bias is a much heavier lift, especially with Big Ten reps in the room.

The Field Will Decide It All

Despite the early season chatter and Cignetti’s frustrations, he’s quick to remind everyone that these initial rankings mean only so much. “It’s all gonna be played out on the field,” he said, and he’s right. Ohio State, for example, is sitting at No. 12 despite a win over Indiana. Their loss to No. 20 USC and the absence of starting quarterback Julian Sayin clearly hurt them. Meanwhile, Iowa, also with two losses, is actually ahead of the Trojans at No. 19. The road ahead is brutal. No. 20 USC travels to Indiana in just two weeks; a third loss there would absolutely knock them out of playoff contention. Ohio State has a gauntlet coming up, facing No. 23 Oregon on Saturday, followed by games against Northwestern, Nebraska, and Michigan. Rack up wins against those teams, including Oregon, and the Buckeyes could easily find themselves in the Big Ten title game and right back in the playoff conversation. The early rankings are fun for debate, but they’re a long way from the finish line.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.