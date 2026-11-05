Wemby Dropped 52 Points and 24 Rebounds While Battling a Virus and the Mavericks Had No Answer

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Victor Wembanyama just pulled off one of the craziest stat lines you’ll ever see, dropping a career-high 52 points, 24 rebounds (nine offensive boards!), and eight blocks against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. What makes that even more insane? The 22-year-old Frenchman did it all while battling a nasty virus that’s had him down for days, leading the Spurs to a wild 112-111 victory.

Sick or Not, This Dude Is a Legend in the Making

Can you believe this? Wembanyama has been fighting a virus, admitting, “I haven’t been feeling great lately” and “I’ve been sick for a while.” But on Wednesday, he said he finally felt like he “got my legs back,” even if he’s “still (sick), but I don’t have the weakness anymore.” Thank goodness he did, because his teammates really needed him. Devin Vassell, De’Aaron Fox, and Julian Champagnie combined for a brutal 3 of 24 from the field and couldn’t hit a single one of their 12 three-point attempts. Without Wemby’s herculean effort in 34 minutes, adding two assists and two steals to his insane stat line, there’s no way the Spurs walk away with that W. Spurs guard Dylan Harper, who had 21 points himself, summed it up perfectly: “He’s basically Wilt.” That’s because Wembanyama joined Wilt Chamberlain as only the second player in NBA history to rack up 50-plus points, 20-plus rebounds, and eight-plus blocks in a single game. Wilt did it a few times back in the 60s, but this is modern NBA, man!

Spurs Are Rolling, Wembanyama Leading the Charge

The Spurs desperately needed their franchise cornerstone to come through, and he delivered in the biggest way. Even De’Aaron Fox, who had 10 points and four assists and played some clutch defense against Kyrie Irving in the final seconds, called it “truly a dominant game.” This monstrous performance secured the Spurs their sixth straight win, pushing their record to an impressive 6-2 early in the season. Wembanyama’s ability to play at such a high level despite not being 100% just shows you the kind of force he’s becoming in this league.

Next up, the Spurs are flying to Sacramento on Thursday to kick off a four-game road trip against the Kings on Friday night. With Wemby feeling like his legs are back, even if he’s still fighting that bug, you gotta wonder what else this guy is capable of. Get ready, Sacramento, because this dude is on fire!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.