Brian Robinson Is Still Hamstrung in Spain and the Falcons Need Answers

Atlanta Falcons logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Falcons are heading overseas to Spain for their Sunday matchup, and the injury report out on Thursday has one major red flag for their ground game: running back Brian Robinson remains limited with a hamstring issue. This isn’t just a minor tweak; a lingering hamstring can absolutely derail an offense, especially when you’re counting on your playmakers.

Robinson’s Hamstring Puts the Ground Game in Question

Look, when you’re talking about a guy who’s already second on the team with 211 rushing yards, his health is paramount. While Bijan Robinson is out there leading the entire league with a massive 780 rushing yards, you still need that strong complementary piece. Brian Robinson’s contribution, though smaller in raw numbers, is crucial for keeping defenses honest and providing a one-two punch in the backfield. Being limited on Thursday, especially after a walk-through on Wednesday, is not what you want to see heading into a big international game. It signals this hamstring is still very much a concern.

Other Injury Report Blues and Glimmers of Hope

It’s not just Robinson on the injury front, either. Linebackers Yasir Abdullah, also dealing with a hamstring, and Divine Deablo, nursing a forearm injury, were also limited during Thursday’s practice. That’s three key players not at 100% just days before game time. On the brighter side, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), receiver Beaux Collins (hip), and offensive tackle Cameron Williams (ankle) were all full participants, which is a relief for those positions. However, the news for receiver Zachariah Branch isn’t good; he didn’t practice at all and has already been ruled out for Week 9 with his own hamstring issue. It means the Falcons’ offense is going to be tested on multiple fronts this Sunday.

What does this mean for the Falcons as they get ready to play in Spain? Can their remaining healthy players step up and fill the void, particularly in the running game, if Brian Robinson’s snaps are restricted? Sunday’s Week 9 matchup is going to be a real test of their depth and resilience, and every snap will matter.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.