Lamine Yamal Scored His 14th Goal: Aston Villa's Perfect Run Crumbled Right Before Their Eyes

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Barcelona absolutely steamrolled Aston Villa 3-0 on Tuesday night in Spain. This win didn’t just grab three points, it violently slammed the brakes on Villa’s perfect start to the UEFA Champions League right there at Camp Nou. The rain was coming down hard, but it couldn’t wash away Barcelona’s dominance.

Yamal Smashes Records and Villa’s Dreams

The biggest story? Hands down, it’s Lamine Yamal. This dude made history in the 7th minute. An error from João Gomes, a costly mistake, gave Yamal the opening. He capitalized on it, delivering a trademark finish around keeper Zion Suzuki, cutting inside on his left foot and placing the ball perfectly. Experience doesn’t always beat raw talent, does it?

That goal wasn’t just any goal. It was Yamal’s 14th in the competition, making him the top-scoring teenager in Champions League history. He blew past Kylian Mbappé’s record. Think about that for a second. A young player just took over the record books from one of the sport’s biggest names. The crowd at Camp Nou literally saw a future legend rise on a Tuesday night in November.

Raphinha Takes Over the Game, Villa Left Stunned

While Yamal made history, Raphinha absolutely took over the second half. He’s been playing as a striker under coach Hansi Flick since 2024, and his numbers are wild. This season alone, he’s already racked up 19 goals in only 13 appearances! His first goal in the 52nd minute had a bit of luck, a deflection past the keeper, but the second one? Pure poacher’s instinct after some brilliant work from João Cancelo.

Raphinha wasn’t messing around. He just secured his seventh Champions League double, and he’s still Europe’s top scorer across the top five leagues this season. Seriously, this guy’s ability to play as a No. 9 has reached a whole new dimension this year. Yamal and Raphinha are the engine of this Barcelona team. They’ve netted a combined 32 of Barcelona’s 60 goals in just 15 matches. That’s more than half! Talk about carrying the offensive load.

Aston Villa has to be absolutely gutted. They came into this clash with three straight European victories, a perfect record. That’s gone now. They did create some solid opportunities, with Matty Cash and João Gomes getting looks, and Johan Manzambi also came close. But they couldn’t break through Barcelona’s defense. Both teams are still at nine points in the standings, but Villa’s aura of invincibility in Europe is definitely shattered.

Barcelona, on the other hand, just got a huge shot of momentum after losing two big games last month. Now, Hansi Flick’s squad turns its focus to a massive domestic league clash. They’re feeling good, and they’re ready to keep that energy rolling.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.