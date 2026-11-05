Alycia Baumgardner Is Fighting Under Men's Rules and Nobody in Boxing Is Ready For It

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Unified junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner is making moves, and not just in the ring. She’s going for a second division world title this Sunday night against IBF lightweight champ Elif Nur Turhan, but that’s not even the wildest part. Baumgardner is doing it under men’s rules, a move that drops right after she officially told Claressa Shields to just move on, putting that whole rivalry firmly in the rearview. Seriously, Baumgardner told Bleacher Report, “I have so much bigger fights to entertain than her.” She’s creating her “own stage” and, honestly, Shields “can’t even fit” on it. Talk about a mic drop.

The “Underdog” Who Owns the Spotlight

Baumgardner isn’t just dismissing rivals, she’s declaring herself the face of women’s boxing, and she’s got the receipts. She came into the game as an underdog, but now she’s setting the standard. How? By “bringing hooks and looks to the stage,” mixing “beauty and the beast” with “femininity.” Her weigh-ins? People actually “look forward to” them. That heart hairstyle everyone’s rocking? Yep, AB started that. The high fashion? Her too. This isn’t just talk, it’s her identity, showing women you can be both fierce and fabulous. Baumgardner, 18-1 with 7 KOs, hasn’t taken an L since 2019, so that confidence isn’t coming from nowhere.

Three Minutes Is the New Standard, Says Baumgardner

Here’s where it gets wild: Baumgardner is setting a new precedent by fighting under men’s rules with three-minute rounds. Her upcoming showdown with Turhan is set for 10 three-minute rounds. This isn’t a fluke either. Back in December, she fought 12-round men’s championship rules in the co-main event of the Jake Paul versus Anthony Joshua card, becoming only the second female unified champion ever to defend her titles like that. For her, it’s all about the challenge. She loves being able to set this standard, build her resume, and frankly, it just “fits my style.”

“To have to rush in two minutes is a bit annoying,” Baumgardner, 32, admitted. See? She knows what she wants. Three minutes lets her “break down the fighter,” using her full “toolbox” to set up those knockouts, just like you see in men’s matches. While she’s pushing the envelope, she doesn’t expect three-minute rounds to become the norm anytime soon, acknowledging “not everybody can fight three minutes.” But that’s the whole point for her, right? It’s about setting “myself apart.”

This Sunday night, get ready to see Baumgardner challenge Elif Nur Turhan on ESPN. She’s not just fighting for a second belt; she’s fighting to solidify her claim as the new face of women’s boxing, on her own terms, in her own lane, and with her own rules. You don’t want to miss it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.