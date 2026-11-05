LeBron James Just Dropped the Hammer on an AI Betting App, And It's About More Than Money

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A spokesperson for NBA star LeBron James confirmed he fired off a cease and desist letter to an AI-powered sports betting app called “Bron AI,” a tool that evokes his name and blatantly uses his likeness without authorization. This isn’t just about a famous face; this is about unauthorized exploitation and a direct shot at the integrity of NBA rules, with James taking no prisoners.

That Viral Video Was a Direct Hit

You saw the promo video, right? It was everywhere on X/Twitter, racking up over 900,000 views in less than 24 hours. Bron AI, which promises to aggregate data and odds to help users place profitable wagers on other apps, dropped this video Wednesday, and it was a direct challenge. It features a character who looks exactly like James, rocking a jersey with his nickname “Bron” and his iconic number 23. Even the voice sounds like him! The character is flipping through the app, then stops, and says, “Dillon Brooks? On Kalshi? Hell nah.” The company’s CEO posted that thing, and it exploded. James’s camp wasted zero time, making it clear: he is in no way, shape, or form affiliated with this garbage.

Why This Is a Way Bigger Deal Than You Think

This isn’t just about some look-alike; the cease and desist letter from James’ law firm, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks PC, rips into “unauthorized use and illicit exploitation” of the 76ers star’s “name, nickname, likeness, image, persona, and other identifying attributes, materials and related information.” And trust me, they are not messing around. This unauthorized use is “especially serious and egregious” for two massive reasons. First, James already has an exclusive endorsement deal with Polymarket, so this Bron AI stuff is a direct conflict. Second, and this is the absolute kicker, the ad implies he is “involved with betting on basketball.” Seriously? That’s a “very serious violation of NBA rules and regulations.” Adam Mendelsohn, James’ longtime media advisor, didn’t mince words, calling it “another example of the decline and lack of originality in sports marketing,” saying people are “playing for the cheapest way to get clicks.” He thinks they wanted a cease and desist to generate news. Well, they got it. The letter demands Bron AI permanently stop using James’s likeness “in any manner and media” and remove the ad from everywhere, including Instagram. Oh, and get this: they also have to notify *every single person* who has used the app, in writing, that James has zero involvement. The letter makes it clear James “intends to take any and all steps to enforce his rights as appropriate.” The ad even included images of other big names like Donovan Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Christian McCaffrey, and Jayden Daniels. Darren Heitner, a prominent college sports attorney, called the ad “shocking.” Bron AI, owned by PlayVision Inc. (founded in 2025 and backed by Y Combinator), offers its “pro” version for $249.99 annually or $29.99 monthly. PlayVision and Bron AI haven’t responded to any requests for comment. What a surprise, right?

This whole situation is a wake-up call for anyone thinking they can just co-opt a public figure’s identity for profit, especially when it touches on league rules. James is clearly not letting this slide. Expect more fireworks as he defends his image and reputation.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.