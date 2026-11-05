Wemby Made NBA History Last Night and Nobody Is Ready For What's Coming Next

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Victor Wembanyama just put up a historic performance against the Mavericks on Wednesday night, and the whole league is buzzing. It was one of those nights where you just know you’re watching something special unfold right in front of your eyes.

Major Player Performances and Early Season Shakes

That wasn’t the only fireworks lighting up the court, though. Luka continued his absolute dominance for the Lakers, looking unstoppable as they beat the Kings. Over in Philadelphia, Jaylen Brown was clamping down on defense against the Pistons, helping the 76ers secure a win against them. The Cavaliers, though, stumbled hard, losing to a banged-up Thunder squad. Meanwhile, the Hornets are looking rough after a loss to the Nets, and serious questions are already swirling around them and the Houston Rockets. Is it already time to panic for those teams? Kevin O’Connor thinks it might be, and honestly, the early season returns are not looking great.

Warriors’ Moves and the Future of the League

Away from the immediate game action, there’s a lot to unpack. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg’s early season performances for Golden State have definitely caught eyes. Are the Warriors up to something sneaky with the Porzingis situation, especially with chatter about them “aren’t paying Porzingis”? It’s the kind of speculation that gets every fan talking. And what about the big-picture stuff? There’s a real discussion heating up about shortening NBA games to 40 minutes. Could that actually help reduce star player injuries? It’s a huge shift, but when you see key players missing time, you can’t help but wonder if it’s necessary. Looking even further ahead, the 2027 NBA Draft class is being called wide-open, with top prospects Tyran Stokes and Bruce Branch already drawing comparisons to past No. 1 picks. Plus, NBA teams are keeping a close watch on key returners and two-year college players, figuring out who could be the next big thing.

This season is already delivering massive performances and major talking points. From historic nights to critical roster questions and potential league-wide changes, it feels like we’re just getting started.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.