Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yordan Alvarez Headline Silver Slugger Finalists: Who Even Wins Here?

Mlb logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The best hitters in baseball are officially one step closer to being honored for their contributions during the 2026 MLB season, with Louisville Slugger announcing the finalists at each position. And man, what a list it is.

A Lineup Packed With Powerhouses

This group of finalists is absolutely stacked, headlined by MVP candidates Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yordan Alvarez. Seriously, those two tearing it up all season was appointment viewing for anyone who loves dingers and clutch hits. But the talent doesn’t stop there. This is a roster of elite sluggers all vying for top honors.

The Toughest Competition in Baseball

We’re also talking about heavy hitters like Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr., Mike Trout, and Fernando Tatis Jr. Any one of these guys could take home the hardware, proving just how much firepower was on display across the league this year. It’s a roll call of absolute studs, and it’s going to be wild to see who ultimately gets recognized as the best at their position.

The anticipation for these awards is gonna build fast. We’ll find out who officially gets crowned on November 17, when the Silver Slugger winners are finally revealed. These are the last of the season awards to be handed out, so you know everyone’s gonna be watching to see who takes home one of the most prestigious hitting awards in the game.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.