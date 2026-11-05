Anthony Colandrea Threw 3 Interceptions Last Week, And He's Still The Reason Nebraska Wins Tonight

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Nebraska is sitting at 5-3 right now, and one more W is all they need to get bowl eligible. Yeah, they’ve been on a soul-crushing path lately with some rough games, but don’t count ’em out yet! This week is all about redemption for the Huskers, and they are gonna come out firing, ready to cruise to win number six. Believe it, because here are the real reasons why.

The Defense Is The Backbone, But We Need More Rule

You know it, I know it, the Husker defense has been the absolute backbone of this squad. They’re the whole reason this team was even in the game, let alone *ahead* in the fourth quarter, in each of the last three matchups. You think they’re gonna let up now? Nope! This defense will be sharp against a balanced Illinois attack, and they’re gonna be ready to cause some serious takeaways. But here’s the kicker on offense, the Huskers haven’t exactly been lighting it up scoring-wise the last three games. Aside from a couple drives, moving the ball has been a struggle. That changes tonight! The offensive line is gonna get a good push on the Illini D, opening up plenty of running room. And if we want that W, we NEED to see more Jamal Rule on the field. Isaiah Mozee and Mekhi Nelson do fine, sure, but the ground game was so much stronger when Rule was leading the charge.

Colandrea’s Redemption and the Unbreakable ‘Rule of Threes’

Let’s talk about Anthony Colandrea. The dude has been leading this team, doing everything he can to get them wins. Last week was a tough one, yeah, he threw three picks. But come on, is it *always* the quarterback’s fault? Sometimes it’s on the receivers for not running the routes they need to be. Regardless of last week, Colandrea is back on that field, and he’s gonna be ready to lead this Husker team straight to victory. We’ll be cheering when he dashes downfield for a touchdown! And if you think that’s just a feeling, get ready for some basic science and math, folks: the Rule of Threes. Good and bad things, they come in threes. Illinois is riding a three game winning streak. Nebraska? We’re on a three game *losing* streak. Now that both teams have hit their “threes,” they gotta switch directions. So, yeah, Nebraska wins, Illinois loses. It’s just how it works!

Friday Night History Points To A Husker W, It’s Just Polite!

Oh, and get this: Nebraska and Illinois are playing on a Friday night, for their third consecutive meeting on a Friday! The Huskers clinched the first one in 2023, 20-7. Illinois snagged the second game, 31-24 in overtime. So what’s logical for the third one? You got it, the Huskers take the W! They’re just trading every other win, you know, like polite teams do. And we all know Illinois is nothing if not polite. Get ready, because next week we’ll be talking about Nebraska being bowl eligible and hunting for win number seven!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.