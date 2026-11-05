The Quarterback Chaos That Has Eagles Fans Completely Confused For Giants Week

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The Philadelphia Eagles dropped their first injury report for the Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants on Wednesday, and it is a doozy, with seven players listed as “DID NOT PARTICIPATE.” This isn’t just a few bumps and bruises; we’re talking about major players, including running back Saquon Barkley, who was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday last week before being limited on Friday and playing on a pitch count Sunday. You gotta wonder if they should just rest the man, especially with a Week 10 bye staring them right in the face. It feels like a no-brainer.

An Injury Report That Makes You Wince

It’s not just Barkley. DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are both tracking to miss another game, which, again, makes you think about that bye week. Why rush them back? This means the Eagles could be down to Darius Cooper, Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown, and Elijah Moore at wide receiver once again. Jihaad Campbell looks set to miss another one too, which means Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is in line to start yet again. And can we talk about Michael Carter II? He apparently re-aggravated that abdomen injury that sidelined him before. That’s a huge hit to their safety and nickel depth, which is already thin. Britain Covey might be out, leaving Cooper DeJean to return punts, and Jonathan Jones, their top backup cornerback, could also miss time. Honestly, though, the veteran probably shouldn’t be playing over young guys at this point anyway.

The QB Situation Just Got WEIRD

But if the injury list wasn’t enough, the quarterback situation just keeps getting weirder. Tanner McKee, who is now listed with a chest injury, is reportedly being benched for Joe Milton III. You’d think that would clear things up, right? Wrong. According to EJ Smith, who was in the Eagles locker room, some players said Milton and McKee actually split reps at practice, and they claimed they didn’t even know who would start this Sunday. That sounds like a whole lot of “competitive advantage” obfuscation, if you ask me. Imagine if the coaching staff didn’t focus so much on all that secrecy; maybe they’d actually have a clearer picture themselves! It’s wild to see this kind of uncertainty surrounding the most important position on the field right before a crucial division game.

Managing Workloads and Lingering Worries

Beyond the DNPs, three players were listed with “LIMITED PARTICIPATION”: kicker Jake Elliott, Jonathan Greenard, and Jalyx Hunt. Seeing your kicker on the injury report is never ideal, but hopefully, they are just managing his workload to ensure he’s good to go on game day. Greenard clearly isn’t 100%, and they’re definitely managing his reps, with Hunt in the same boat. On the bright side, eight players were listed as “FULL PARTICIPATION” and should be ready for Sunday: Landon Dickerson, Dallas Goedert, Zack Baun, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Markel Bell, and Kenny Moore II. Still, it’s worth noting that Dickerson is now dealing with a hip injury, adding to previous knee and pectoral issues. That’s a lot of wear and tear for a key offensive lineman.

The Eagles have a ton to figure out before they face the Giants. With so many key players either out or questionable, and this bizarre quarterback dance happening, it is going to be a fascinating week. Let’s see if they can pull it together before that much-needed Week 10 bye.

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Originally reported by Bleeding Green Nation.