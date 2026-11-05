Kentucky's Elite Resume Ignored: Why the CFP Rankings Are Totally Backward

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The College Football Playoff committee’s first batch of rankings dropped this week, and if you’re anything like me, you’re shaking your head in disbelief. Kentucky landed at a ridiculous No. 6, behind No. 1 Miami, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Utah, No. 4 Alabama, and No. 5 Indiana. This isn’t just a minor oversight; it’s a flat-out disrespect for a team that, by every true meritocratic measure, owns the best resume score in college football heading into Week 10.

The Committee’s Obsession with Arbitrary Cutoffs Is a Problem

It feels like the CFP selection committee has a serious obsession with arbitrary cutoffs, totally ignoring the totality of Kentucky’s achievements. We saw it plain as day during Tuesday night’s rankings reveal. The Wildcats have only two wins against teams ranked in the CFP Top 25 , LSU and South Carolina , and suddenly, their road victories over Texas A&M and Oklahoma get undervalued. That’s just wild, especially when both of those teams rank inside the top 30 of the CFB Metrics Consensus, which combines ten reputable power rankings.

Want to talk high-end victories? Fine. By ESPN’s FPI metric, Kentucky boasts a higher-ranked win, beating FPI No. 5 LSU, than both Georgia and Alabama. Plus, the Wildcats have three road wins against top-30 power-rated opposition. Georgia, sitting four spots ahead at No. 2, has one *fewer* victory against top-30 opposition, and their lone loss (at home to Auburn) is significantly worse than Kentucky’s single loss (at home against Alabama). If you slapped an Alabama or Georgia logo on Kentucky’s helmets, would they still be at No. 6? I don’t think so.

Utah and Indiana’s Rankings Are an Inexplicable Head-Scratcher

It’s not just Kentucky getting snubbed; the committee’s logic for putting Utah at No. 3 makes absolutely no sense. The Utes are 8-0, sure, but they’ve played only one team ranked inside the top 50 of the CFB Metrics Consensus, picking up a home win over No. 22 Houston. How does that put them ahead of a Kentucky squad that has *four* wins against top-50 opposition? This is purely an over-reliance on predictive metrics, plain and simple.

And Indiana at No. 5? Come on. They don’t have anywhere near the same resume strength as Kentucky. The only thing you can point to is Kentucky being 26th in ESPN’s FPI. Power ratings and predictive metrics have their place, absolutely, but they should be for determining the quality of an opponent or maybe breaking a tie between two *nearly identical* resumes. Kentucky’s resume isn’t nearly identical to the teams ahead of it; it’s much better. The ability to consistently defeat quality opponents, especially on the road, has to trump everything else. The Wildcats have checked that box, and the committee needs to open its eyes.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.