Green Bay's ‘Classic White' Uniforms Are 0-2, And Sunday's Game Is About More Than Just a Win

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The Green Bay Packers are staring down a brutal 0-2 record in their “Classic White” primary road uniforms this season, and Sunday’s Week 9 showdown against the New England Patriots isn’t just about another win. It’s about breaking a real uniform jinx. This team is desperate for their first victory in the white and gold in 2026 when they roll into Gillette Stadium.

The White and Gold Struggle

Green Bay has hit a wall while rocking their primary road uniform. They dropped their Week 1 opener to the Minnesota Vikings and then got handed another L by the Detroit Lions in Week 7, both times wearing the “Classic White” look. This isn’t just any old uniform, either. We’re talking the primary gold helmet, the white jersey, the primary gold pants, and those white socks they swapped in during the 2025 season (bye-bye, green socks). Sunday will be their fifth road game of the year, but every road win so far has come in a different uniform.

Winning, But Not in White

It’s not like the Packers haven’t found a way to win on the road. They absolutely have. They’ve worn their primary home uniform in victories away from home against both the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. So, they can win on the road. The question isn’t *if* they can win, it’s *can they finally win* while dressed in the white and gold? Over on the Patriots’ sideline, they’ll counter with their primary silver helmets, navy blue jerseys, and potentially navy blue or silver pants. They’ve mixed up those pants at home in 2026 already.

Can the Packers finally snag a W while wearing white and gold on Sunday? It’s more than just a game; it’s a battle against a stubborn uniform curse. We’re all watching to see if they can turn that “Classic White” into a classic win.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.