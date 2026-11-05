Jeffrey Lurie Could Break His Head Coach Rule For Kliff Kingsbury, And Eagles Fans Are On Edge

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Nick Sirianni’s seat is officially scorching hot in Philly, and if things don’t turn around fast, Kliff Kingsbury is right at the top of the list to replace him. Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles owner, has a track record of not tolerating failure, especially when it comes to the offense. This isn’t just a rumor, either. Kingsbury was reportedly eyed for their offensive coordinator opening back in 2024, and they even had some interest in him during their last OC search, getting close to working out a deal. Plus, he’s got connections to Lincoln Riley, who’s got a relationship with Howie Roseman. It feels like the stars are aligning, or maybe colliding, for this potential move.

Kingsbury’s “Air Raid” and Arizona’s Wild Ride

So, who is Kliff Kingsbury? He played quarterback in the NFL for five different teams, and even spent some time in NFL Europe and the CFL. But he’s best known for bringing the “Air Raid” offense to the league. Think spread, up-tempo, mainly shotgun plays , it’s all about how well the players can master a limited playbook. Sounds exciting, right? But here’s the kicker: his four-year head coaching tenure with the Arizona Cardinals ended with a 28-37-1 record. His best season in Arizona was 2021, when they started out 10-2. Everyone was hyped! But then they tanked, losing four of their last five games and getting blown out in the wildcard round of the playoffs. Ouch. On the flip side, he did have success as an offensive coordinator in Washington, working with Jayden Daniels, who was a rookie phenom under Kingsbury’s guidance. Right now, he’s serving as assistant head coach under Sean McVay in Los Angeles. Lurie has never hired a “retread” as a head coach before, but Kingsbury might be one of the more willing candidates out there for the Philly job.

Trade Deadline Frenzy: Landon Dickerson Draws Interest

While the head coach rumors are swirling, the Eagles have less than a week until the NFL trade deadline, and everyone expects them to make several moves. One name that’s been floating around a lot is guard Landon Dickerson. According to a report from Ryan Fowler, Dickerson is already drawing interest from other teams. You gotta wonder if this means Philly is getting ready to shake things up big time before the clock runs out.

With the NFL trade deadline less than a week away and Sirianni’s future hanging by a thread, it’s gonna be a wild ride for the Eagles faithful. What moves do you think Howie Roseman pulls off?

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleeding Green Nation.