Chase Harlan Is Absolutely TORCHING the AFL, And the Entire League Just Noticed

Two Dodgers prospects, third baseman Chase Harlan and pitcher Luke Fox, just got named to the National League roster for the Arizona Fall League’s Fall Stars Game, going down this Sunday night. This isn’t just a minor league nod, this is huge for these guys, especially with the game hitting MLB Network at 5 p.m. PT. But get this, there’s a real shot for even *more* Dodgers talent to crash that party!

Harlan’s Bat Is Pure Fire, Fox Keeps Them Guessing

Seriously, Chase Harlan is having an absolute field day out there. The guy, who by the way is Baseball Prospectus’ eighth-best Dodgers prospect, is just on another planet. He’s slashing an insane .276/.403/.586 with 17 RBI in only 16 games for the Glendale Desert Dogs. And the power? Five home runs already, with two of those bombs coming since November kicked off. That’s serious pop, and you know the big league club is watching every single swing. Then there’s Luke Fox, holding it down on the mound. He’s got a 4.09 ERA over five appearances and 11 innings, fanning 14 hitters. That’s a 28.6 percent strikeout rate, and he’s only walked four guys while keeping the ball in the park, not giving up a single home run. That kind of control is money.

Fan Vote Could Bring More Dodgers Heat

Now, here’s where it gets even more exciting for Dodgers fans. There’s a final fan vote to pick one more player for both the NL and AL teams in the Fall Stars Game, and two more Dodgers prospects are in the running! We’re talking about Eduardo Quintero, who’s ranked the third-best prospect in the system, and Charles Davalan, the seventh-best. Quintero didn’t play yesterday, but Davalan was out there, logging innings at second base as he tries to round out his game. He snagged a walk but was otherwise hitless in three at-bats. This move to second base for Davalan is a real storyline. Ian Cundall over at Baseball America broke it down, saying while Davalan has made “most of the routine plays,” his “lack of range was noticeable, and his reads off the bat were a step slow.” Ouch. Cundall thinks it’ll be “interesting to see if the Dodgers continue to pursue this route with him heading into 2027, as it could slow down his ascension to the big leagues.” But don’t count him out, because as Cundall adds, with Davalan’s “offensive potential, however, it would maximize his value if he can develop into at least a playable second baseman in a part-time role.” It’s all about that versatility!

So, if you want to see another Dodgers prospect in that Fall Stars Game, you better get on MLB.com by Friday at 5 p.m. PT to cast your vote. Before that, Glendale’s back on the field Thursday at 12:30 p.m. PT against Mesa. Let’s see if those bats can wake up after getting shut out yesterday, 2-0!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by True Blue LA.