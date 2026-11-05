The 49ers' Pressure Rate Sits at 21st, and They're Eyeing a Veteran to Fuel Their Playoff Run

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The San Francisco 49ers are *still* hunting for defensive line help, even after making a big splash for DeForest Buckner, and guess who’s back in the trade conversation with the Houston Texans? None other than veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. This isn’t just a rumor; CBS Sports has even mocked a trade between the two teams, potentially making it their fourth deal in just the last two years.

Another Deal Brewing With Houston?

Seriously, it seems like the 49ers and Texans have a direct line to each other’s war rooms. This isn’t their first rodeo, not by a long shot. Back in 2024, the 49ers snagged defensive tackle Maliek Collins from Houston for a seventh-round pick, and that worked out for a year until he moved to Cleveland and got an extension there. They also did separate seventh-round pick deals for defensive tackle Khalil Davis and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson. So, the history is there, and now they might be looking at a fourth transaction. Is this a pattern or just good business?

Why the Niners Need More Juice

Even with the DeForest Buckner trade, where the 49ers sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to get their new starting defensive tackle, and Nick Bosa expected back in the fold soon (maybe even this week after their bye), the defensive line just isn’t performing like it needs to. They are a lowly 21st in the NFL in pressure rate, according to Tru Media, and they have been dealing with injuries all season. That’s a huge problem for any team hoping to make a deep playoff run. This is where Clowney could step in. CBS Sports’s Jared Dubin pointed out that “Adding another capable rotational player off the edge could give them an extra boost ahead of a potential playoff run.” Clowney, at 33 years old, has been playing under 40 percent of the defensive snaps for the Texans, making him a potential rotational piece that the 49ers could eye for a relatively cheap price.

Draft Capital Shuffle for a Playoff Push

The proposed Clowney trade would see the 49ers getting a 2027 seventh-round pick while sending out a 2028 sixth-round pick. This kind of swap makes a lot of sense for San Francisco because they are essentially trading a future pick for one they can use sooner. After the Buckner trade, the 49ers actually have a draft pick in every round but the fourth for the 2027 NFL Draft. This maneuver helps them manage their draft capital, especially since they don’t have any projected compensatory picks coming their way this offseason. If they make two more trades for a pass rusher and a wide receiver, they could be left with only four picks in the 2027 class, which isn’t ideal. It also works for Houston, who currently don’t have a 2028 sixth-round pick.

With the trade deadline in full swing, the 49ers need to figure out if Clowney is the right move for their pass rush, a cheap, quick fix that doesn’t completely gut their future draft assets. A fourth deal with Houston? It just might be on the table, and it could be crucial for their playoff aspirations.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Niners Nation.