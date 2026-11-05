Mike Brown Dropped The Truth Bomb On Dalton Knecht's Debut, And The League Should Listen

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Dalton Knecht’s Knicks debut Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls was productive, but it was New York head coach Mike Brown’s post-game comments that really stole the show. He went off.

From Steal to Waiver Wire and Beyond

Man, talk about a rollercoaster ride for Knecht. Just when you think you’ve got it figured out, the NBA throws a curveball. This guy, a former Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, was once hailed as a total steal by the Lakers. Seriously, everyone was buzzing about him. But then, things just didn’t click. He saw super limited playing time last season, and the Lakers, well, they ran out of patience. Before the season even started, they waived him to make room on their roster. ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news, reporting, “The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving 2024 No. 17 pick Dalton Knecht, sources tell ESPN.”

Can you believe it? From a highly touted pick to the waiver wire! But Knecht didn’t stay there long. He instantly became a hot commodity, a highly sought-after free agent. It’s wild to think he was once one of the Lakers’ “best-kept secrets,” and now, he could turn into one of their biggest mistakes down the line. Ultimately, Knecht decided to ink a deal with the New York Knicks on a two-way NBA contract, a move also reported by Charania. Big opportunity for him, right?

Brown’s Scorching Take After Debut

So, fast forward to Wednesday night, and Knecht finally hit the court for his Knicks debut against the Bulls. And you know what? He had a productive night off the bench, tossing up 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Not too shabby for a first outing! But what really set the internet on fire was what Knicks head coach Mike Brown had to say after the game. He didn’t just hint, he *made it clear* exactly how he views Knecht.

Brown went straight to the media and said, “He’s a scorer. He’s not just a shooter. A lot of people think he’s a shooter because he’s white. I said it for you. I hope I don’t get in trouble.” Wow. Talk about calling it like it is! There’s absolutely no doubt about where Brown stands on Knecht’s offensive game. While Knecht might still be figuring things out defensively, his offense looked much closer to the player everyone expected him to be coming out of the draft. It was a good night all around for the Knicks, and Knecht totally seized the moment.

It’s going to be fascinating to watch how Knecht’s role evolves now that Brown has put his stamp on him as a true scorer. That kind of endorsement from a coach can change everything for a player. He clearly thinks highly of Knecht’s offensive potential, and we’re all looking forward to seeing what this means for the rest of the season.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.