Kyle Pitts' 2.6 Point Stinker Is Lying To You: Your Week 9 Fantasy TE Just Got Clearer

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Week 8 was a total wash for Kyle Pitts, with the big man only pulling in 2.6 fantasy points against the Buccaneers, but don’t let that weather-affected dud fool you: Pitts is the Week 9 tight end you absolutely need in your lineup. That rough outing was an anomaly, and the data tells a much more exciting story for fantasy managers desperately trying to nail down their tight end slot this week.

The Real Kyle Pitts Is Back For Week 9

Let’s be real, that Tampa Bay game was ugly all around, especially for Pitts. But look at the weeks before that: from Week 5 to Week 7, Pitts was an absolute monster, ranking as the TE4 in fantasy points per game, averaging a whopping 17.1 points. That’s elite company, folks. He has racked up four touchdowns this season, which is fifth-most among 28 tight ends with 25-plus targets. Plus, he is showing he can make plays after the catch, with 6.1 yards after the catch per reception, good for eighth-most in that same group.

Now, for Week 9, Pitts gets a dream matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Their defense is flat out BAD against tight ends, allowing the fourth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to the position (+5.3). This is the kind of matchup that can turn a “meh” tight end into a league winner, and for a guy with Pitts’ talent, it is like a flashing neon sign. The Atlanta Falcons are underdogs in this game, too, which means more passing opportunities as they chase the high-octane Bengals offense. More targets for Pitts? Yes, please.

Brenton Strange Has Serious Red Zone Red Flags

On the flip side, we have Brenton Strange, who has picked things up since Week 4, where he is the TE12 in fantasy points per game at 11.8. He is getting solid volume, with the 14th-highest target share (18.0%) among tight ends. He is also efficient with his catches, logging the sixth-most yards per reception (11.9) and fourth-most yards per route run (2.10) among those 28 tight ends with 25-plus targets.

However, the Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens is not nearly as juicy as Pitts’ situation. The Ravens are giving up the 12th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to tight ends, but it is only +0.7, a far cry from what the Bengals are giving up. More importantly, Strange’s role in the red zone is seriously unreliable. He has only one touchdown all season! Even though the Jaguars are favored on the road against a shorthanded Ravens team on Thursday Night Football, Strange might not see much usage, especially if it turns into one of Jacksonville’s three blowout wins this year. He has scored less than 10 fantasy points in two of those. That’s a huge red flag for touchdown upside.

The Verdict: Play Pitts and Don’t Look Back

So, what are we doing here? Both Pitts and Strange are viable fantasy starters in Week 9, but the ceiling difference is massive. Pitts carries significantly higher touchdown upside, especially with that prime Bengals matchup and the likely increase in passing volume for the Falcons. Strange’s unreliable red zone role and potential for limited usage in a blowout make him a riskier play.

Fantasy football is all about chasing that upside, especially at tight end. So, for Week 9, do not overthink it. Lock Kyle Pitts into your lineup, watch him exploit that generous Bengals defense, and enjoy the points. It’s time to cash in on that potential.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.